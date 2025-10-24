PRESS PLAY: Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 20 to 24 October

From stories of love, payday woes and heartfelt tributes to a beloved cat; this is what happened on East Coast Breakfast this week!

This week, East Coast Breakfast had a little bit of everything. Love stories, life lessons, heated debates about payday woes, and even a bronze tribute to one of Durban’s most famous cats. Here’s what went down with Darren, Sky, and Carmen.

Marc Lottering and Anwar share their story

We all know Marc Lottering as one of South Africa’s funniest comedians, but Monday’s visit to East Coast Breakfast was something special. This time, Marc wasn’t there to crack jokes. He was joined by his husband, Anwar, who has just released a best-selling book about his own life. Together, they opened up about love, resilience, and the power of living your truth. It was heartfelt, honest, and a reminder that laughter and vulnerability often go hand in hand. Listen to the full interview here!

The open-book exam debate

With Matrics across the country writing their final exams, Darren, Sky, and Carmen asked a very real question: Which subject do you wish had been an open-book exam? Unsurprisingly, Maths topped the list. Though let’s be honest, even with a textbook, some of us would still be staring at that x like it insulted us. The rest of KZN had some equally hilarious answers that made everyone nostalgic for school… or grateful to be done with it. Hear the hilarious answers here!

Payday woes: Monthly, weekly, or once a year?

As payday loomed, the team decided to stir the pot: How would you rather get paid - monthly, weekly, or one big lump sum for the year? Some wanted weekly pay for that instant gratification, others preferred monthly for budgeting’s sake, and one or two brave souls said they could totally handle an annual lump sum. Find out where KZN stood on this one here!

Zuma’s deadline & Skabenga the Cat’s legacy

In the news this week, the Gauteng High Court ordered Jacob Zuma to pay back R30 million within 60 days or risk losing his pension and assets. Meanwhile, on a lighter note, the Oyster Box Hotel unveiled a beautiful bronze statue in memory of Skabenga the Cat, the beloved furry “hotel manager” who became a Durban icon. Catch the full story here!