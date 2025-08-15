Your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 11 to 15 August

PRESS PLAY: If you decided to mize us this week, here's all the fun and madness you missed on East Coast Breakfast - from Carmen's online shopping disaster to the talented kids of Northwood.

PRESS PLAY: If you decided to mize us this week, here's all the fun and madness you missed on East Coast Breakfast - from Carmen's online shopping disaster to the talented kids of Northwood.

Missed East Coast Breakfast this week? Don’t worry, we’ve got the highlights served fresh. From Carmen’s long-awaited online order turning into an unexpected plot twist, to the Northwood School cast of Snow White in Mzansi wowing us with their talent, and a mind-bending revelation about something bizarre that happened in October 1582; it’s been a week of surprises, laughs, and “wait… what?” moments. Hit play to catch all the fun, the madness, and the mischief you might’ve slept through.

Monday, 11 August - Carmen’s shopping disaster Carmen had been waiting weeks for her online order to arrive, dreaming about the perfect little collectible she’d bought. Unfortunately when the delivery guy finally showed up, the box revealed something… completely different. Expectations were crushed, laughter was unavoidable. Relive the unboxing shock below:

Tuesday, 12 August - A fairytale in Mzansi The Northwood School cast of Snow White in Mzansi took over our studio. They didn’t just chat about the play, they brought it to life. They showed us exactly why their show is a must-see, from big voices to bigger personalities, Hear the magic that unfolded in studio, below:

Wednesday, 13 August - Time travel? We stumbled onto a strange historical fact that left us all scratching our heads. In October 1582, 10 days simply… never happened. No time machines, no conspiracy theories; just a bizarre twist of history that had us asking “How?!” Listen to the real story of the strangest month in history:

ALSO READ: The 10 days that never happened

Thursday, 14 August - The SA art heist of the century Carmen spilled the tea on what could be the greatest art heist in South Africa. Over R1 million rand in sculptures was stolen overnight, without a trace! Listen below to find out how:

Friday, 15 August - The Battery Beach plane crash A video of a pilot tragically crashing into the ocean off Durban's Battery Beach during an aerobatic display on Thursday afternoon went viral. Air crash investigator, Wouter Botes, joined Darren, Sky, and Carmen on East Coast Breakfast to share the complexities of aerobatic flight and what could’ve caused the crash: Take a listen to what could’ve happened here:

ALSO READ: Air Crash Investigator breaks down the possible cause of the Battery Beach plane crash