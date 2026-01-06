You can finally change your Gmail address without starting from scratch

Still stuck with a Gmail address from your 2010 era? Here’s how you can finally change your Gmail address without losing a thing.

For years, Gmail users shared one collective frustration: Once you picked a Gmail address… that was it. Forever. For life. Till death do you part. If you created your email during your “CoolKid123” era or tied it to an old job, relationship, or questionable life phase, tough luck. The only way out was creating a brand-new Google account and losing years of emails, files, purchases, and digital memories. Well… plot twist. Google is now rolling out a feature that allows users to change their primary @gmail.com address without creating a new account. Best part? Everything stays exactly where it is.

Why does this Gmail update matter? Most people made their Gmail addresses years ago, back when professionalism was optional and usernames were vibes-based. Over time, things change. You outgrow a username, you leave a job or you move to a different country. Nothing stays the same. Until now, Google treated Gmail usernames as permanent. This update changes that. You can now refresh your digital identity without losing your history, your files, or your sanity.

How does changing my Gmail address work? If your email ends in @gmail.com, you may now be able to replace it with a brand-new Gmail address. Everything else stays exactly the same, including

Your inbox and email history Google Drive files and folders Google Photos and backups Purchases, subscriptions and app history Your old Gmail address doesn’t vanish either. Google turns it into an alias, meaning emails sent to both addresses land in the same inbox and you can sign in using either email. New name. Same life. No chaos.

How do I change my Gmail address? Before you get too excited, there’s a small catch: Google is rolling this feature out gradually, so not everyone will see it yet. Here’s how to check: 1. Go to myaccount.google.com on a computer 2. Click Personal Information

3. Scroll to Contact info

4. Select Google Account email

5. Look for an option to change your Google Account email address If the option is there, congrats. You can check availability and choose a new Gmail username. If it’s not there yet, don’t panic. It likely just hasn’t reached your account. Note: Accounts managed by schools, workplaces or organisations usually need administrator approval.