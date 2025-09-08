YOH! Rassie Erasmus dodged a heart attack at Eden Park

Rassie’s heart rate hit Cheslin Kolbe speeds after the “disastrous” All Blacks game.

If you thought you were stressed watching the Springboks lose 24-17 to the All Blacks this past Saturday, just spare a thought for poor Rassie Erasmus. The Bok coach nearly flatlined from frustration, and he’s not even the one getting tackled.

A TikTok video from the game captured the exact moment the final whistle blew. Rassie? Red-faced, furious and slamming his hands like a man who just realised he left the braai unattended. Just for dramatic flair, he yelled a certain four-letter Afrikaans word that starts with ‘P’ and belongs to “jou Ma”. Meanwhile, the two Bok managers sitting next to him stared into the abyss, pretending they had never met this man in their lives.

Later, Rassie posted his heart-rate monitor on X and it looked like he had just run sprints with Cheslin Kolbe. His pulse hit 132 beats per minute, which doctors usually describe as “not ideal for a man who’s technically just sitting down.” Rassie admitted in the post: “Does not help to pretend to be calm in the coaches’ box! Your heart does not lie.”

Does not help to pretend to be calm in the coaches Box!! Your heart does not lie 🙉 pic.twitter.com/xl1xWI2UJb — Johan Erasmus (@RassieRugby) September 7, 2025

To be fair, he’s not wrong. Watching the Boks collapse in the last 15 minutes was stressful enough to shave years off any supporter’s life. Even Rassie admitted afterwards that those 15 minutes were “disastrous.” Although - fear not, Bok fans. There’s still hope for redemption. The Springboks will have another shot at the All Blacks on Saturday, 13 September at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Rassie’s heart might not survive another rollercoaster, but we’ll stock up on heartburn meds and cling to the dream. If all else fails, we’ll blame the Ref, the All Blacks or everything else - like this ou!