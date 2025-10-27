 Ye's SA concert: New allegations cast doubt on the iconic concert
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Ye's SA concert: New allegations cast doubt

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

There’s drama surrounding Kanye West’s show in South Africa! Here’s the lowdown... 

Ye in SA header
Ye in SA? Fact or Fiction?

New allegations have surfaced regarding Kanye West’s one-night-only concert in Johannesburg.

The new revelations from gossip blogger Musa Khawula claim that South Africans are questioning the legitimacy of the entire concert.

ALSO READ: Ooop! Louis Vuitton’s ‘designer’ Nutella is selling for close to R40K!

More allegations from Musa point to the fact that Samuel Monyake had no sponsors, no money and no plan.

Monyake Group responds

Monyake Group put out a statement on Sunday to kill the allegations and set the record straight! 

Monyake Group has confirmed that the concert is still happening on 13 December at the Ellis Park Stadium. They said the allegations made by Khawula are untrue. The Monyake Group has asked that South Africans rely on official communications from Monyake Group and its authorised partners.

With all this drama and chaos going on, this might just go down as one of the greatest “almost concerts” in Mzansi history.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Kanye West Concert Scam

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.