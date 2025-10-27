Ye's SA concert: New allegations cast doubt on the iconic concert

New allegations have surfaced regarding Kanye West’s one-night-only concert in Johannesburg. The new revelations from gossip blogger Musa Khawula claim that South Africans are questioning the legitimacy of the entire concert.

More allegations from Musa point to the fact that Samuel Monyake had no sponsors, no money and no plan.

Monyake Group responds

Monyake Group put out a statement on Sunday to kill the allegations and set the record straight! Monyake Group has confirmed that the concert is still happening on 13 December at the Ellis Park Stadium. They said the allegations made by Khawula are untrue. The Monyake Group has asked that South Africans rely on official communications from Monyake Group and its authorised partners.

With all this drama and chaos going on, this might just go down as one of the greatest “almost concerts” in Mzansi history.