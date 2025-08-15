Air Crash Investigator breaks down the possible cause of the Battery Beach plane crash

Wouter Botes breaks down five shocking factors that could've caused the Battery Beach plane crash.

Many people were left devastated after a video of a pilot crashing into the ocean at Battery Beach during an aerobatic display on Thursday afternoon went viral. Wouter Botes, a respected South African aviation professional known for his expertise as a pilot and air crash investigator, joined East Coast Breakfast to share his insights on the complexities of aerobatic flight and what could have caused Thursday's plane crash. He dives into the difficulties pilots face when engaged in aerobatic manoeuvres, highlighting potential causes of such crashes. These are the five possible factors that could have led to the tragic incident.

1. Structural Failure Botes began by stressing how aerobatic flights push aircraft beyond their conventional limits. "It's not a normal thing for flight," he explained. Potential structural failures, like issues with the elevators or ailerons, are common concerns when discussing possible causes of such crashes. 2. Engine Problems The second possibility Botes explored was engine failure. He discussed the importance of analysing pilot communication prior to the crash. "Did he say anything on the radio?" Botes pondered, noting that the absence of communication might indicate an abrupt realisation of mechanical issues by the pilot. 3. Spatial Disorientation Botes addressed the dangers of disorientation, particularly over water. "You sort of tend to not realise your altitude above the water," he said, explaining how the expansive water below can mislead pilots into misjudging their altitude - a factor that has led to numerous crashes in the past. 4. Human Intent Touching upon a controversial possibility, Botes considered the rare chance of a pilot intentionally crashing, though he was quick to express his scepticism about this theory, describing it as "unbelievably rare." 5. Misjudged Altitude Upon first seeing footage of the crash, Botes speculated that the pilot might have misjudged his altitude. "He went too low before he rounded out," Botes noted, highlighting an all-too-common mistake in aerobatic flying. Listen to the full interview below:

Botes emphasised the role of pilot communication as a crucial element for investigators. A last-minute radio message could provide valuable clues. However, without such evidence, Botes acknowledged the investigation might face significant challenges. The insights shared by Wouter Botes in this interview illuminate the intricate and risky nature of aerobatic flights, highliting the many elements that contribute to potential air disasters. While we await further findings, Botes' expertise offers a sobering reminder of the precision and skill demanded from aerobatic pilots.