The world’s first pregnancy robot: Is this humanity’s wildest tech leap yet?

The future just got even weirder… and it might be pregnant with your baby.

The future just got even weirder… and it might be pregnant with your baby.

Just when you thought AI couldn’t get any weirder, China went and said: “Hold my artificial amniotic fluid.” A Guangzhou-based tech company, Kaiwa Technology, has announced plans to unleash the world’s first pregnancy humanoid robot. This is a literal robot designed to grow and deliver a baby.

This isn’t your standard “Alexa, play Beyoncé” kind of robot. We’re talking about a full-blown humanoid with an artificial womb tucked neatly inside its abdomen. The foetus would grow in a bath of artificial amniotic fluid, receiving nutrients through a hose. It’s basically a high-tech nine-month Airbnb stay for babies-in-progress. The mastermind behind this sci-fi project, Dr. Zhang Qifeng, revealed the vision at the 2025 World Robot Conference in Beijing. He insists it’s not just an incubator, but an entire surrogate pregnancy experience designed to replicate the natural process of conception, gestation, and delivery.

The pregnancy robot / Pubity / X

Oh, and the price tag is expected to be just under 100,000 yuan (roughly R245,000), which is cheaper than most SUVs but slightly more awkward to explain at a family dinner. Naturally, this has sparked wild debates. Some see it as a beacon of hope for people struggling with infertility. Others… are side-eyeing the ethics of a robot midwife/parent combo that might literally hand you your newborn one day. Now let’s be honest, if technology is moving this fast, how long until robots not only carry our kids but also raise them, attend their school meetings, and complain about the WiFi bill?

Dr. Zhang says the technology is already proven in labs. It just needs to be integrated into a humanoid body for “real human-robot interaction during pregnancy.” He expects a working prototype by next year, with plans to have it on the market by late 2026. So, is this the dawn of a brave new world where robots carry our babies? Or have we officially reached the point where Black Mirror looks like a documentary? Either way, we better buckle up. The future isn’t just coming. The future might be pregnant with your next baby.