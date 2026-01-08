Woolworths warns customers about a scam targeting shoppers

Warning: Not all that glitters is Woolies! This scam is pretending to be your favourite store!

Woolworths has issued an urgent warning to customers after a scam circulating online impacted hundreds of people across South Africa. The retailer took to social media to alert shoppers about fraudulent posts claiming to sell “Woolies product boxes” at unbelievably low prices. While the offers may look convincing at first glance, Woolworths has confirmed they are 100% fake. Here’s what you need to know and how to protect yourself.

How the scam works According to Woolworths, scammers are promoting these fake deals through posts that appear to be legitimate Woolworths promotions. The scam typically follows this pattern: A post advertises discounted Woolworths product boxes You’re asked to click a link and complete a short survey At the end of the survey, you’re prompted to enter your card details The link redirects to different websites each time it’s clicked (a major red flag) Once card details are entered, scammers can gain access to personal and financial information.



To make the scam look believable, the posts use: Doctored Woolworths logos and branding Fake comments from so-called “happy customers” Claims of people who allegedly received boxes or saved money Woolworths has confirmed these posts do not come from them, and any comments praising the deal are part of the scam.

Woolworths’ official warning Woolworths has urged customers to be extra cautious when shopping online and reminded the public of one crucial fact: Woolworths only has one official website: woolworths.co.za Any promotion, deal or competition that does not originate from this website or Woolworths’ verified social media pages should be treated with suspicion. Customers are also encouraged to contact Woolworths directly if they are unsure about the legitimacy of any offer.



How to protect yourself from online scams To avoid falling victim to scams like this, keep these tips in mind: Be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true Never enter card details on unfamiliar or suspicious websites Check website URLs carefully. Small changes often indicate scams Look for verified social media accounts when engaging with brands When in doubt, contact the retailer directly



Online scams are becoming more sophisticated, and even trusted brands like Woolworths are being impersonated. Stay safe, shop smart, and spread the word.