Woolworths tuckshops are now a thing at private schools

Woolworths just entered the school tuckshop game and it’s cashless and GMO-free.

If you thought a school tuckshop was all Lays chips, fizzers and regret… Woolworths just said, “Hold my green juice.” Two private schools in Cape Town, Springfield Convent in Wynberg and Curro Century City, now officially have Woolworths Foods tuckshops on campus. This isn’t a pop-up or a once-off treat. These tuckshops are fully operated by Woolworths staff, selling Woolies food to learners every school day. Very fancy. Very South African plot twist.

According to BusinessTech, Springfield Convent was the first to partner with the retailer back in 2023, launching its Woolworths tuckshop from a converted shipping container. Proof that even containers can glow up if Woolworths is involved. On Monday, 26 January 2026, Curro Century City became the second school in the country to join the club, opening a cashless Woolworths tuckshop that allows learners to pay using bank cards or the Karri App. Many Curro parents were informed about this via an email that probably had their jaws wide open.

Both schools’ tuckshops are completely cashless and promise Woolworths’ signature standard: 100% non-GMO private-label food. Woolworths says the goal is to help learners build a healthy relationship with food from a young age. Translation: they’re basically raising kids who choose a wrap over a pie… willingly. Parents can also breathe a little easier thanks to the Karri App, which lets them track spending, set limits and plan meals in advance. For context: parents can load up to R25,000 onto the app, which BusinessTech helpfully pointed out is the equivalent of 357 Woolworths Chicken & Bacon sandwiches. Does that still count as a tuck shop or are we in the catering era now?

Why Curro made this move… Curro says the decision was driven by a focus on healthy, high-quality food, served in portions and at prices appropriate for different age groups. Not exactly pocket change vibes, but definitely a shift away from the sugar-fuelled chaos many of us grew up with. Considering Curro’s scale with over 180 schools and 70,000 students across Southern Africa, this partnership naturally raises eyebrows. Is this the future of school tuckshops?

Will Woolworths expand their tuckshops? For now, Woolworths is playing it cool. The retailer told BusinessTech it’s focused on testing and refining the two existing tuck shops and hasn’t confirmed plans to expand further.

Honestly, though, once kids get used to Woolies food at school, going back might be… traumatic.

