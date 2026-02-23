Woolies is testing self-checkout in SA - game changer or chaos?

Woolworths is testing self-checkout in SA and many shoppers have questions and concerns.

South Africans might soon be scanning their own groceries at Woolworths. The retailer is currently testing self-service checkout tills at its Foreshore store in Cape Town, giving customers the option to scan and pay for their own items instead of standing in the classic “why is there only one till open?” queue. A staff member is still nearby to help (and gently rescue you if you accidentally scan your avo six times). However the idea is simple: faster service, shorter lines and smoother shopping; especially during those chaotic lunchtime rushes.

Why is Woolies doing this? The trial is meant to test: How customers respond

How easy the system is to use

Whether it actually speeds things up Woolworths has also been clear that this is not about cutting jobs. Existing cashiers would be retrained or moved into other roles in-store. Globally, self-checkout machines are already common in places like the UK, Europe and the US. However, South Africa isn’t Europe, and that’s where things get interesting.

Is this a good idea for South Africa? Let’s talk about the real questions. 1. Will South Africans use it? Some shoppers will love it. If you’re buying three items and in a rush, self-checkout feels like VIP service. No small talk. No queue. In and out. However others prefer human interaction, especially older shoppers who may not feel comfortable with touch screens and barcode drama. It may work best as an option, not a replacement.

2. What about unemployment? South Africa has extremely high unemployment levels. Whenever automation is introduced, people understandably worry about job losses. Woolworths says this pilot won’t cut jobs and if they genuinely retrain and redeploy staff, that could soften the impact. If we’re talking long term though, automation in retail is a sensitive topic in a country where jobs matter deeply.

3. Theft concerns Self-checkout systems can increase theft. Sometimes it’s deliberate, while sometimes it’s “Oops, I forgot to scan that.” Retailers in other countries have had to invest heavily in monitoring and AI systems to reduce losses. In South Africa, where crime is already a major concern, shrinkage could become the biggest test of whether this system survives.

Will self-checkout work in South Africa? It could, but only if: It stays optional.



There’s visible staff support.



The system is simple and reliable.



Security measures are strong.



Customers feel it actually saves time. South Africans are adaptable. We embraced tap-to-pay and we now use delivery apps daily. So, adopting new technology isn’t the issue. The real question is balance. If self-checkout becomes a helpful convenience rather than a cold replacement for people, it could work beautifully. If it feels like cost-cutting disguised as innovation? Expect a lot of backlash. For now though, all eyes are on Cape Town. If the Foreshore pilot succeeds, your next Woolies trip might involve you, a scanner, and the sudden realisation that you have no idea what code bananas are.