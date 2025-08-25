Woman stung by scorpion in dressing room
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu
Could this be the worst shopping nightmare? A woman got stung by a scorpion while trying on a new dress.
We’ve all had dressing room disasters. The wrong size, bad lighting, or that awkward moment when you can’t get a top off and start questioning your life choices.
Well, one woman in Brazil just unlocked the ultimate “shopping horror story”: she was stung by a scorpion inside a Zara changing room.
Yes. A scorpion. At Zara. Let that sink in.
Alice Spies, 20, was in Zara’s Guara store (in Brazil, so relax…) casually trying on clothes, when she suddenly felt an intense, burning pain shoot up her leg.
At first, it probably felt like a tag stabbing her (we all know Zara tags are aggressive)… but no, it was a yellow scorpion.
She screamed for help, and within minutes she was dizzy, nearly losing consciousness from the pain.
Emergency crews rushed her to hospital, where thankfully she recovered.
How bad can a scorpion sting be?
The New York Post consulted the Mayo Clinic, who confirmed that scorpion stings are rarely fatal, but they’re no joke.
Symptoms can include swelling, nausea, muscle twitching, sweating, a racing heartbeat… basically, your body does a full-on panic concert.
Yoh! Alice went through all that… just for a Zara fitting room outfit? We’d never go back.
The fashion giant issued a statement saying it “deeply regrets what happened” and is in direct contact with Alice, offering support and taking steps to prevent this ever happening again.
Still, though imagine walking into a store for skinny jeans and walking out with a scorpion sting.
It’s giving “Zara x Fear Factor collab” that no one asked for.
