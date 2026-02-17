Winter Olympics runs out of condoms in 3 days

10,000 condoms vanished in 72 hours at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Move over figure skating. Step aside downhill skiing. The real fast event at the 2026 Winter Olympics might just be… the sprint to the condom stand. According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, the free condoms at the athletes’ village in Cortina d’Ampezzo ran out in just three days. Oh, and here’s the cherry on top: the news broke on International Condom Day. Cinematic timing.

Wait… don’t they plan for this? Free condoms at the Olympics aren’t some wild new idea. This tradition started at the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul during the height of the AIDS epidemic. The goal was to promote awareness around sexually transmitted infections and encourage safe behaviour among athletes. Since then, handing out condoms at the Olympic Village has basically become as standard as medals and national anthems. And the numbers in past Games were… generous. 2016 Summer Olympics: 450,000 condoms 2024 Summer Olympics: 300,000 condoms 2026 Winter Olympics: Just 10,000 condoms For context, about 2,900 athletes are competing at the Winter Games this year. Compare that to over 10,000 athletes in Paris 2024. So yes, fewer athletes… but apparently not fewer vibes.

An anonymous athlete told La Stampa: “The supplies ran out in just three days. They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when.” Organisers were reportedly caught off guard by the high demand and are now scrambling to restock. Some athletes are staying in Milan rather than Cortina, which may explain the lower initial supply, but clearly, someone underestimated the Olympic spirit. The Governor of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, even addressed the situation publicly. He reminded critics that this isn’t scandalous, it’s standard Olympic practice dating back decades to promote health awareness. The condoms even come branded with the Lombardy region logo. Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart even posted a viral video showing off the supplies, saying: “I found them. They have everything you need.” Apparently… everyone else found them too.

So yes, the Winter Olympics may be smaller than the Summer Games, but clearly the energy is still high. Organisers are working to restock, and let’s be honest; this “crisis” is probably the most light-hearted headline to come out of the Games so far. Moral of the story? Never underestimate elite athletes. On the slopes, on the ice and apparently… off the podium.