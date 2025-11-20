Wind drops as KZN fishing picks up pace

Wind eases along the KZN coast as fishing conditions improve. Grey sharks and shad bite on the North Coast while garrick fire down south.

With the wind finally easing along the KZN coast, fishing conditions are improving for anglers. Rock and surf action has picked up, with cleaner casts and calmer seas making bait presentations more effective. In the latest Angler News South Africa podcast episode, Vinesh Soogreem and the team report improved conditions from the North Coast to the South Coast. Coastal fishing The North Coast is producing grey sharks, shad, and bronze bream consistently. Mackerel are performing well as bait, with calmer conditions allowing better presentations. Down south, garrick, bream, and hammerheads are active in the usual spots.

ANSA / Supplied - Josh O’Brien with one of many massive Bass caught in the Midlands

Offshore action Offshore fishing is producing dorado, couta, and tuna. Floating debris is holding quality fish, making it worth checking any colour changes or structure in the water. Calmer seas have opened up more opportunities for ski boat anglers. Inland conditions Heavy Midlands rains from La Niña have swollen rivers and muddied waters, making conditions challenging. Stillwaters and dams continue to produce fish for those who get out there. Anglers are urged to stay weather-aware and respect ongoing Foot and Mouth Disease closures in affected areas. Despite wet weather inland, the season is picking up momentum across KZN. For all the hotspots and detailed reports, listen to the latest Angler News SA podcast at the top of the page, or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Angie Govender braving the cold and wind to be rewarded with a Kob down the south coast

ANSA / Supplied - Kamal Singh getting into the Sand Shark smash at Mojo’s pier

About Vinesh Soogreem Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.

Vinesh's authority on KZN fishing is unmatched. Actively involved in the community since the '90s, he's competed at club and social levels, covered major angling competitions, and earned the trust of the media during the Sardine Run. He currently serves as the National Media Liaison for the South African Surf Casting Association, solidifying his reputation as a key figure in the South African fishing scene.

Vinesh Soogreem

Listen to past episodes of the award-winning 'Angler News South Africa' podcast in the full channel below: