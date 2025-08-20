Is William Jafta even human? His animal sounds are unreal

Meet William Jafta - South Africa’s undisputed king of animal impressions.

He first rose to fame back in 2015 with a talent so unique it’ll make you do a double take (or double cluck).

Whether its chickens, cows or turtle doves (yes, even turtle doves); if it makes a sound, William can mimic it.

Here’s what makes him even more remarkable: he spends his days in Cape Town performing these impressions, then uses the money to support his family and give back to his community.