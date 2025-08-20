 Is William Jafta even human? His animal sounds are unreal
Is William Jafta even human? His animal sounds are unreal

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

William Jafta - the iconic animal sounds man - gave us his best animal impressions and its insane.

Meet William Jafta - South Africa’s undisputed king of animal impressions.

He first rose to fame back in 2015 with a talent so unique it’ll make you do a double take (or double cluck). 

Whether its chickens, cows or turtle doves (yes, even turtle doves); if it makes a sound, William can mimic it.

Here’s what makes him even more remarkable: he spends his days in Cape Town performing these impressions, then uses the money to support his family and give back to his community.

ALSO READ: KZN's best animal impressions: Are you even human?

Earlier this week, East Coast Breakfast threw down a challenge to KZN: send us your best animal impression. 

While KZN sent in some truly wild (and hilarious) attempts, let’s be honest; nobody beats William.

So, we brought him on the show to give us a masterclass in animal talk.

Take a listen to his incredible impressions and then cast your vote for your favourite on our WhatsApp channel

ALSO READ: Only in KZN: The struggles that make us... us

