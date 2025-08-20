Is William Jafta even human? His animal sounds are unreal
Meet William Jafta - South Africa’s undisputed king of animal impressions.
He first rose to fame back in 2015 with a talent so unique it’ll make you do a double take (or double cluck).
Whether its chickens, cows or turtle doves (yes, even turtle doves); if it makes a sound, William can mimic it.
Here’s what makes him even more remarkable: he spends his days in Cape Town performing these impressions, then uses the money to support his family and give back to his community.
Earlier this week, East Coast Breakfast threw down a challenge to KZN: send us your best animal impression.
While KZN sent in some truly wild (and hilarious) attempts, let’s be honest; nobody beats William.
So, we brought him on the show to give us a masterclass in animal talk.
Take a listen to his incredible impressions and then cast your vote for your favourite on our WhatsApp channel!
