Unfair? Wife asks husband to cancel 'bros-only' trip to help with newborn

However, she feels her husband is about to ditch her and their baby for a week-long "bros-only" trip with his friends. The bros plan to visit the mountains, where they will enjoy activities such as hiking and fishing.

The woman and her husband, whom she calls Jake, welcomed their daughter Olivia two months ago. This is their first child together. She admits that while Jake was "incredibly supportive during the pregnancy," he promised to help take care of their baby when she was born, "especially during those challenging first few months."

The 30-year-old woman took to Reddit to share her dilemma. "This situation has caused a lot of tension between my husband and me," she said.

A new mom is questioning whether she is being unreasonable after asking her husband to stick to a promise he made before she gave birth.

The woman says Jake told her about the trip while she was pregnant.

"When the trip was being discussed, I reminded Jake that Olivia would only be a few months old, and we would be deep in the newborn phase. He reassured me that if things got too tough, he would cancel the trip to help me out, and I trusted him," she said.

But it seems Jake has changed his tune. She reveals that when she asked him to consider cancelling the trip, he was a "bit hurt".

"He said he’s been looking forward to this trip for months, and that he needs a break, too. He also pointed out that his parents live nearby and could help if I needed support while he was away."

The woman feels he is abandoning her when she needs him the most.

"Now that Olivia is here, things have been harder than I anticipated. Between the sleepless nights, breastfeeding struggles, and just trying to adjust to motherhood, I’ve been feeling overwhelmed. Jake has been helpful, but I can tell he’s excited about this trip, which is coming up next month," she wrote.

"I tried to explain that while I appreciate his parents' help, it’s not the same as having him here. Jake said that I’m being unfair by asking him to cancel the trip after all the planning that went into it and that I need to trust him to make sure I’m supported even if he’s not physically there."

Do you think she is being unfair or unreasonable? Have your say in the poll above.

Most Reddit users think the new mom is not unreasonable at all.

"You were uncomfortable for 9 months; you went through labour, you are now breastfeeding, what...does he need a break from?" one user asked.

Another Redditor commented: "Part of being a parent is sacrificing your own wants and desires for your child. Part of being a good Husband is listening to your Wife when she says she needs you. Frankly, he should have considered cancelling it when he knew the baby would be here by the time the trip came up."

Jake appears to have come to his senses. The mom shared an update on her post after speaking to her husband. She says he has decided not to go on the trip with his bros and will instead be planning a family trip for the three of them next year.