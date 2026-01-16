Why sharks are drawn to our waters
During this morning’s Coast Watch, Carmen Reddy asked why sharks are more active along the KZN coast. Vinesh Soogreem explains what’s driving it and shares a broader update on weekend beach conditions. A calm, local listen before you head out.
It’s a question many people along the KZN coastline have been asking, and it came up on air this morning when Carmen Reddy put it directly to Vinesh Soogreem during the weekly Coast Watch on East Coast Breakfast. Why are sharks showing up more often right now?
Vinesh’s answer offers calm, practical context, explaining what summer water conditions mean beneath the surface and why this time of year naturally brings more shark activity. It’s far less dramatic than social media chatter suggests, but useful to understand if you’re spending time near the ocean
From there, Coast Watch widens out into a broader shoreline update, with a look at the weekend’s beach conditions and what to expect if you’re swimming, surfing or simply enjoying time by the sea. Vinesh also shares a simple reminder for anyone new to coastal life or fishing in KZN: keep it easy, stay aware, and respect the environment you’re stepping into.
Listen to the full Coast Watch below for the explanation and the wider coastal outlook.
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Catch Vinesh in his popular Angler News SA podcast below.
