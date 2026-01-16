Why sharks are drawn to our waters

It’s a question many people along the KZN coastline have been asking, and it came up on air this morning when Carmen Reddy put it directly to Vinesh Soogreem during the weekly Coast Watch on East Coast Breakfast. Why are sharks showing up more often right now?

Vinesh’s answer offers calm, practical context, explaining what summer water conditions mean beneath the surface and why this time of year naturally brings more shark activity. It’s far less dramatic than social media chatter suggests, but useful to understand if you’re spending time near the ocean

From there, Coast Watch widens out into a broader shoreline update, with a look at the weekend’s beach conditions and what to expect if you’re swimming, surfing or simply enjoying time by the sea. Vinesh also shares a simple reminder for anyone new to coastal life or fishing in KZN: keep it easy, stay aware, and respect the environment you’re stepping into.

Listen to the full Coast Watch below for the explanation and the wider coastal outlook.