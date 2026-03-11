Why is everyone suddenly obsessed with Gen Z?

Everyone’s talking about Gen Z lately, but are they really that different? Here’s what experts say.

Caution: This article was written by a Gen Z, so it’s gonna be epic (and slightly biased)

Question: Why is everyone suddenly so obsessed with Gen Z’s? It feels like everywhere you look lately, someone is analysing Gen Z. Why y’all glazing us, bro? One minute it’s a report about how they work, the next it’s a survey about how they shop, date, eat lunch, or some random new trend nobody over 30 fully understands. At this point, Gen Z is being studied like a fascinating new species. So what’s actually going on here?

Who exactly is Gen Z? Gen Z (aka the iGeneration - the I probably means intelligent) refers to people born between 1997 and 2012. They are the first generation to grow up fully surrounded by smartphones, social media and constant internet access. According to generational expert Paul Redmond, some members of Gen Z even had digital footprints before they were born thanks to parents posting pregnancy scans and baby photos online. Unlike older generations who had to learn the internet, Gen Z basically arrived and said: “Cool, Wi-Fi already exists.”

Why are companies so interested in Gen Z? Businesses are extremely curious about Gen Z because their behaviour is a little different from previous generations. Employers want to understand how to hire and retain them, while brands want to figure out how to sell to them. According to marketing specialist Joanna Allcock, Gen Z approaches work, spending and brand loyalty differently. They’re more likely to change jobs, care about a company’s values and are heavily influenced by online culture. This curiosity has even led to the rise of entire marketing agencies dedicated to studying Gen Z trends. Yep - there are literally businesses whose job is to figure out what Gen Z is thinking. Also… Gen Z’s are being analysed so much because of two things: Data & Money!

Gen Z data is easily accessible Another reason Gen Z gets analysed so much is simple: they live online. According to Jenk Oz, Gen Z produces more behavioural data than any generation before them. Every post, comment, like and viral trend creates real-time insights into how they think and behave. Previous generations simply didn’t leave behind that kind of digital trail. Researchers now have something they’ve always wanted: live data straight from the source.

Gen Z could be the richest generation Experts predict that by 2035, Gen Z could become the richest and highest-spending generation. Together with millennials, they may control about a third of global wealth, which means companies want to understand them now, before they become the people making most of the purchasing decisions. If you’re a brand, knowing what Gen Z likes today could mean surviving tomorrow.

Are Gen Z behaviours really that unique? Well… some are, but many might just be the result of modern life. For example, Gen Z is often criticised for living with their parents longer, getting married later, having kids later and staying in education longer. However, those trends may be driven more by economic realities and societal changes than generational personality traits. Sometimes it’s not a “Gen Z problem”. Sometimes rent is just ridiculously expensive.

So… are Gen Z’s really that different? Maybe a little, but not that much. Gen Z’s grew up during a time shaped by social media, climate anxiety, economic uncertainty, a pandemic and now artificial intelligence. That’s a lot for one generation to process before they’ve even turned 30. According to many experts, a lot of the hype around Gen Z might simply be marketing, stereotypes and a touch of generational drama. In other words, Gen Z might not be a mystery after all. They might just be… young people (mindblowing, I know). Also - we’re super cool, carefree and just wanna have fun. Duh!