When your school fees start talking back (KZN Edition)

And that’s when it hits you: “Oh no. They’re growing up.”

One minute you’re wiping noses and cutting crusts, the next minute… your school fees are questioning your logic.

There’s a very specific moment in every KZN household when the balance of power shifts.

East Coast Breakfast is asking parents across KZN to share the exact moment their kids clapped back so hard, they had to sit down and rethink their parenting strategy.

Because honestly? Nothing prepares you for the first time a child looks you dead in the eye and says something like:

“Actually… that doesn’t make sense.”



“But YOU said…”



“Why are you shouting?” (This one cuts deep.)

“I googled it.” (Pack it up. Game over.)

Suddenly, bedtime negotiations feel like contract discussions, your rules are being cross-examined, and your child (who can’t find their school shoes) is suddenly fluent in sarcasm.

Parents across KZN have been sharing the exact phrases that made them realise the baby phase is officially over, respect is now… negotiable and silence is no longer guaranteed in your own house.

For instance:

Mbali: It said, "why am I saying a pyramid has 4 sides if is it [sic] shaped like a triangle [sic]".

Serena: My mum was trying to correct my son, and he goes to her and says - Nani (Gran) are you from a different dimension [sic]. At that moment I didn't know whether to laugh or to shout at him..

Saskia: My 6 year old said to me 2 days ago "You are hurting my feelings!" "Say sorry!" This is after I have tried inserting prescription eye drops in her eyes, which are compulsory by the way.

KZN had much more to say. Listen to the full podcast below: