Two intoxicated driving buddies arrested in a bizarre situation
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
One drunk driving arrest turned into two when the driver called his drunk friend for help
You know that saying, “You can’t make this stuff up”? Well, this is one of those stories.
Picture this: It’s 6:42am on a Saturday. Most of us are still deciding whether to hit “snooze” or “make coffee.”
Meanwhile, on FW De Klerk Boulevard in Cape Town, a Porsche Taycan is living its Fast & Furious fantasy.
Sadly it’s less Vin Diesel, more Vin Vodka.
A traffic officer, minding his own business, spots this electric speed demon charging up behind him like it’s trying to qualify for Formula 1.
The officer moves over to give way, but our overenthusiastic driver clips the patrol car and speeds off.
Now, this is where things go from bad to Netflix docu-series.
The officer gives chase and finally corners the 25-year-old driver near Century City.
After a breathalyser test, it turns out our wannabe race car driver was nearly three times over the legal limit. THREE. TIMES.
He was arrested for the full buffet of bad decisions:
- Drunk driving
- Reckless and negligent driving
- Fleeing an accident scene
- Ignoring lawful instructions
- Damaging city property
Now this is where the plot gets even more ridiculous. The driver, in a stroke of genius, calls a friend to come to the scene.
A normal person probably wouldn’t call the friend he was drinking with to come to the rescue.
However, this isn’t a normal person. He’s a Porsche driver. His friend arrives, also 25… and also drunk.
The friend pulls up to the scene and also gets arrested for drunk driving.
It’s giving Dumb and Dumber.
City official JP Smith summed it up best: “Some supercar drivers are among our most problematic road users.”
Translation: expensive car, cheap decisions.
So here’s the moral of the story, because there is one.
If you’re planning to drink, don’t drive.
Call an Uber or get a sober friend to drive you home.
(PS. if your “sober friend” can’t walk in a straight line, maybe… don’t call them either.)
