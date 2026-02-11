 BREAKING: When Mzansi said “mobile clinic,” this is NOT what we meant
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

BREAKING: When Mzansi said “mobile clinic,” this is NOT what we meant

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

A sonar machine took a walk down a South African street and Mzansi had questions.

Phara medic sonar machine
@marshallbowela / Screenshot / TikTok

South Africa, we need to talk.

A video went viral this week after a phara was spotted casually pushing what looked like a full-on medical sonar machine down the road.

Yes - a sonar machine. The same one your gynae uses to check on babies. The same one that costs more than most of our assets.

ALSO READ: No TikTok until 16? KZN kids react to the social media ban

The clip, posted on TikTok, had the timeline doing what it does best: laughing first, asking questions later.

Check out the video below:

@marshallbowela

Sonar available at low cost🫣😂

♬ ha.a man tloyo Jeso - DMP 🦁🎧

Sonar machines are not small gadgets you pick up at a flea market. These are serious medical devices. We’re talking tens of thousands of rand. Hospitals and clinics use them for prenatal scans and important diagnostics.

So naturally, people had questions:

  • Where did it come from?
  • Where was it going?
  • And most importantly… was it booked for a 10am appointment somewhere in the south?

Mzansi jokes quickly upgraded the man to the “Phara-medic.” Others suggested he was launching South Africa’s first pop-up pavement ultrasound service.

“Scan while you wait.” No booking required.

Behind the jokes is a serious issue though. Drug abuse remains a major challenge in South Africa.

Reports consistently show high levels of substance misuse, often linked to poverty and unemployment. And sometimes, valuable items get stolen or resold to fund addiction.

When a medical machine ends up on the side of the road instead of inside a clinic, it’s not just random chaos. It affects real people.

ALSO READ: SA vs USA: Top 3 things South Africa does better than America

That machine could’ve been used for:

  • A mom seeing her baby for the first time
  • A critical diagnosis
  • A routine hospital check-up

Instead, it became a viral moment, and it isn’t just about shock value. It highlights the ongoing battle with drug addiction, the vulnerability of public resources and the strange, surreal realities many communities face

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Health Viral TikTok

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.