What NOT to do when you’re caught in 4K

Introducing the art of looking guilty: Lessons from one fan’s epic fail (in 4K).

Remember the iconic Coldplay concert Kiss Cam a few weeks ago? You’d think people would learn from that and avoid drawing attention to themselves. Better yet, you’d think people would practice a little honesty, especially at concerts and televised events. Unfortunately, this is South Ahhh. Here, honesty is often more of a polite suggestion than a binding principle.

This past weekend kicked off the first Betway Premiership match of the season, with Kaizer Chiefs taking on Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town. The match itself was incredible as Amakhosi opened their season with a solid 2-0 win. The real highlight of the game wasn’t on the pitch, though. It was in the stands. Among the sea of passionate supporters, one man was clearly living his best life… until he suddenly remembered he wasn’t supposed to be there. In a moment straight out of the Coldplay Kiss Cam saga, he went from pure joy to stealth mode, ducking behind other fans in an instant. Sadly, my guy, we all saw you.

Now, this didn’t seem to be an infidelity situation, but it left everyone wondering: Who is he, and why the dramatic hide? The comments section wasted no time with the theories. One user was convinced they’d spotted a wanted man: “Is that not the notorious Jabulani Moyo?” If it is, that camera operator just landed themselves a R150K reward. Another said: “You could feel that ‘HAI MAN!’ as he ducked. Meanwhile his wife is waiting for the potatoes to finish supper.” Honestly, the fear in his eyes was suspiciously similar to someone who just lied to their wife. And then there was this gem: “Didn’t look awkward until he tries to hide…” Exactly. In moments like this, composure is key. Keep your cool and no one will be any wiser.

Whatever he was hiding from, let’s hope it was worth the attention he brought on himself. For the rest of us, if you’re ever caught in 4K, here’s a tip: don’t make it obvious. Stay calm and keep moving. It’s really not that deep.