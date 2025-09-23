Westville is hiding a secret Lotto millionaire! Check your tickets!

Residents of Westville - someone you might know just won the Lotto! Could it be you?

Two South Africans woke up richer than they ever dreamed after Saturday night’s Lotto draw (20 September). Together, they’ve walked away with over R26 million in prize money and one of them is right here in our backyard.

According to the Ithuba National Lottery, one lucky winner scored over R18 million after playing via the Absa banking app, spending just R50 on a Quick Pick. However, the big buzz for Durban is the second winner… A Westville local who bought a simple R30 Lotto Plus 2 ticket at a retail outlet is now sitting on a cool R8 million. Yep, that means somewhere in Westville, a brand-new millionaire is going about their normal life. They might even be standing behind you in the Pick n Pay queue right now, or maybe it’s that car stuck next to you in traffic! Ithuba has urged players in and around Westville to check their slips. The winning Lotto Plus 2 numbers are: 20, 27, 31, 32, 38, 42 - Bonus Ball: 36

If you recently bought a ticket, it might be worth turning out your jeans pocket, checking under the couch, or flipping through the pile of receipts in your car. If you’re holding the golden slip, all you need to do is head to your nearest Ithuba regional office and claim your millions. Until then, the suspense lingers. Could it be you? Could it be your neighbour? Or maybe it’s that quiet guy who always jogs past the Spar… Just remember to email us back when you realise you won!