Weekend beach conditions and Christmas gift tips for anglers

Christmas shopping is in full swing, the beaches are calling, and Coast Watch has a few timely words of advice before you head out or hit the shops. In the latest update on East Coast Breakfast, Vinesh Soogreem takes a quick look at what’s happening along the KZN coastline this weekend, from changing sea conditions to what beachgoers can expect as summer settles in.

But it’s the Christmas gift chat that might save you from a well-meaning mistake. If you’re thinking of buying something for an angler, this is one listen you don’t want to skip.

Vinesh explains why some gifts, even expensive ones, can miss the mark completely, and what kind of thinking works better when shopping for someone who’s serious about their time on the water.

It’s relaxed, practical and very KZN.

