Weekend beach conditions and Christmas gift tips for anglers
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Christmas shopping for an angler? This Coast Watch tip could save you.
Christmas shopping for an angler? This Coast Watch tip could save you.
Christmas shopping is in full swing, the beaches are calling, and Coast Watch has a few timely words of advice before you head out or hit the shops. In the latest update on East Coast Breakfast, Vinesh Soogreem takes a quick look at what’s happening along the KZN coastline this weekend, from changing sea conditions to what beachgoers can expect as summer settles in.
But it’s the Christmas gift chat that might save you from a well-meaning mistake. If you’re thinking of buying something for an angler, this is one listen you don’t want to skip.
ALSO READ: Your guide to this weekend’s beach conditions
Vinesh explains why some gifts, even expensive ones, can miss the mark completely, and what kind of thinking works better when shopping for someone who’s serious about their time on the water.
It’s relaxed, practical and very KZN.
To get the full update and hear the advice straight from Vinesh, catch the latest Coast Watch report at the top of this page, or directly below:
Meanwhile, in the latest episode of our podcast series The Deep Dive, fishing pros Benny Pillay, John Otto, and Dean Reddy share how to read wind, tides, and barometric pressure when conditions turn tough.
Learn how to find sheltered spots and understand how pressure affects fish behaviour to turn difficult days into productive catches. Listen below:
About Vinesh Soogreem
Vinesh Soogreem is a legend in the South African fishing media scene. With over two decades under his belt, he's not just an angler who's explored the KZN waters extensively, but also a passionate communicator who's shared his knowledge through books, magazines, and now podcasts and social media. Vinesh lives by the motto "Fish for the future", reflecting his dedication to both the sport and conservation.
Catch Vinesh in his popular Angler News SA podcast below.
MORE FROM EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Weekend beach conditions and Christmas gift tips for anglers
Christmas shopping for an angler? This Coast Watch tip could save you.East Coast Breakfast 50 seconds ago
-
South Africa’s average salary reaches a new high in 2025
South Africa’s average salary has reached a new high, reflecting key shi...Stacey & J Sbu 37 minutes ago