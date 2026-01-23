The week that was... these are the moments you missed this week on Breakfast

This week, it was back-to-school chaos, toddlers talking back & Graeme Smith was unfiltered

This week on East Coast Breakfast felt like a full school term crammed into five days. We had lost school shoes, confident toddlers calling meetings, a major competition announcement, an unfiltered cricket legend, and a moment that reminded us just how powerful radio can be when it comes to helping South Africans in need. Here’s everything you might’ve missed.

Back-to-School diaries: What KZN kids lost in week one The week kicked off with Darren, Sky, and Carmen checking in on parents after the annual back-to-school madness. Uniforms were bought. Stationery was labelled. Sports gear? Yeah… that was expensive. The problem was the kids. Eish! The kids forgot they actually need to bring these things back home. KZN parents shared what their children lost in just the first week of school, and the answers ranged from hilarious to mildly alarming. Think lunchboxes, jerseys… and items that absolutely should not disappear that quickly. Relive the back-to-school chaos here.

My School Rules Is BACK for Season 2 On Tuesday morning, Darren, Sky, and Carmen revealed that they’re hitting the road again for My School Rules 2026! The team will be visiting secondary schools across KZN, searching for the most talented learners and the ultimate winner of R10,000 cash in a special edition of Darren Maule’s Quick Quiz. Sadly, entries are closed and schools have been chosen, but you can still relive the announcement here: Sadly, entries are closed and schools have been chosen, but you can still relive the announcement here:

Graeme Smith - Completely unfiltered Cricket legend Graeme “Biff” Smith joined East Coast Breakfast ahead of the SA20 play-offs, and let’s just say… this wasn’t a standard cricket interview. From debating whether he’s tougher as a dad or a Proteas captain, to revealing which cricket star’s poster once lived on his childhood bedroom wall, Graeme dropped stories you don’t usually hear. He was honest, funny, and unexpectedly wholesome. Listen to Graeme Smith like you’ve never heard him before.

The moment kids started talking back Sky Tshabalala recently found himself summoned to a very serious “meeting” by his three-year-old son to discuss important matters like independence and growing up. He was not emotionally prepared. That story opened the floodgates, with KZN parents sharing the exact moment their “school fees” realised they had opinions, confidence, and absolutely zero fear. From toddlers laying down the law to primary schoolers asserting dominance, the stories were comedy gold. Hear KZN’s funniest “talking back” moments here.