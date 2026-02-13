Water, fire & what was that? Inside the chaos of SONA 2026

The band gave us Water, a cannon caught fire and somehow... that wasn't the worst part of the night

The band gave us Water, a cannon caught fire and somehow... that wasn't the worst part of the night

Ah yes - SONA 2026, aka the annual spectacle. The red carpet, the speeches, the dramatic pauses and the hopeful “maybe this year?” energy. Then… the band said, “Hold my trumpet.”

The ‘Water’ crisis… In a plot twist nobody had on their SONA bingo card, the military brass band of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) decided to perform Water by Grammy-winning superstar Tyla. Yes. Water. At the State of the Nation Address in a country where multiple communities are currently rationing water like it’s a luxury fragrance. Social media collectively dropped its phone. Broadcast journalist Mandy Wiener perfectly summed it up, tweeting about the irony of playing “Water” when, well… taps are cosplaying as decorative ornaments.

These morons are literally playing "Water" by Tyla at SONA



You can't make this stuff up.

Now listen, it’s a banger. No one is disputing that, but context is everything. Sadly, this context said: “Are we being pranked?” Intentional? Coincidental? Cheeky social commentary? Or did someone in the band just really love the song and ignore the national mood entirely? Either way, the internet agreed this was the worst thing to happen at SONA. Well… that was before water turned to fire.

The fiery 21-gun Salute If you thought the musical irony was the peak… oh no. During the traditional 21-gun salute, one cannon decided it was done with professionalism. It jammed, flames popped out and for a split second, it looked less “ceremonial tradition” and more “disaster movie audition.” Thankfully, officials moved quickly and extinguished the flames. Oh, and here’s the plot twist of the night: They had a bucket of water ready. From where?? Who knows, but you really can’t make this up.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨😩Only in South Africa does a ceremonial 21-gun salute turn into a full action-movie moment 😭🎬#SONA2026

So while the nation might be struggling for consistent water supply… at least the cannon had backup hydration.

Let’s be honest. Many South Africans tuned in hoping for bold solutions, real accountability, and maybe a spark of inspiration (jokes - we know that's a pipe dream). Instead, social media ended up discussing song choices, flaming cannons and whether SONA now needs a crisis communications intern. While the speech itself may have left people feeling underwhelmed, at least the outside drama delivered premium meme content. Thankfully, if there’s one thing South Africans will always do, it’s turn national chaos into world-class humour.