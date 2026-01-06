WATCH: South African charged R200 for a can of Redbull

This Cape Town establishment said, “sip responsibly” and empty your wallet while you’re at it.

This Cape Town establishment said, “sip responsibly” and empty your wallet while you’re at it.

What’s the most ridiculous thing you’ve ever spent money on? Was it a pair of shoes you swore you needed but have never worn? Maybe a bottle of champagne that tasted exactly like regret? Or something unavoidable, like a flat tyre that ruined your whole month? Well… we’re willing to bet it wasn’t this ridiculous.

One very “unlucky” South African decided to spend a chilled afternoon at a popular bar and lounge in Cape Town. You know the vibe - soft music, relaxed setting, casual drinks, a little main character energy. Sounds perfect, right? Wrong. Very wrong. The next day, the man took to social media and shared a video complaining about his receipt and honestly, we’re still recovering for him! His total bill came to R1,870, which doesn’t sound outrageous… until you see what he paid for. The receipt listed 6 cans of Red Bull and 1 Orange Juice. That’s it. No food. No bottles. No VIP section. Just vibes and beverages. And the prices? R200 per can of Red Bull and R500 for ONE Orange Juice.

Lmao no ways bro 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/snLc0G7fR5 — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) January 4, 2026

Excuse us? At this point, it’s giving… extortion. To put this into perspective, a 6-pack of 250ml Red Bull costs R118 on Checkers Sixty60. A 1-litre Liqui Fruit Orange Juice costs R37. That’s R155 in total; R157 if you add a plastic bag for emotional support. Naturally, the Twitter (sorry… X) streets had a lot to say. One user commented: “That’s money laundering.” Honestly? Hard to argue. In what universe is this justified? Another user shared their expectations when paying R200 for a Red Bull: “For that price, I want the one that sits on top of the Mini Cooper.” Same. Otherwise, we’re calling management and our ancestors.

Redbull Mini Cooper / @davidmtyu / X

Someone else concluded: “That orange comes from the Garden of Eden.”

Absolutely. That juice better cleanse my sins, fix my credit score, and unlock unlimited knowledge. As for the Red Bull? “That Red Bull gives you wings to fly from Cape Town to Durban.”

Safe to say, this man will not be returning to that establishment for a “casual afternoon vibe”. Clearly, this place is for people who don’t check prices and enjoy mild heart attacks. Jokes aside though, this serves as a reminder: Not every luxury spot is worth the hype. Sometimes you’re not paying for quality, you’re paying for audacity. So next time you’re out enjoying the finer things in life, do one thing before ordering: Ask for the price. Peace is temporary… but a R500 orange juice is forever.