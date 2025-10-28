WATCH: The ‘only fans’ trolley dash

Is this the worst trolley dash ever? This man’s viral dash confused many South Africans!

If you’ve been on social media lately, you might’ve seen these legendary Trolley Dash competitions hosted by some of South Africa’s biggest retailers.

Wait, what’s a trolley dash? A trolley dash is that magical moment when a lucky shopper gets to sprint through a store like it’s the July unrest of 2021, filling their trolley with anything they want before the clock runs out. Milk? Sure. Braai meat? Why not. Ten bags of Nik Naks? Go wild.

Now, as a regular South African surviving in this economy, you’d probably go for the essentials first, right? We’re talking cheese, braai meat, butter, flour, milk, ice cream, canned food, Domestos - and maybe even a bag of dog food because Fluffy deserves nice things too. Then, if there’s time, you could probably toss in a kettle or toaster. Maybe even a fan, because summer is already threatening our peace. A reasonable person would probably do something like this:

#win #enter #competition #kzn #hillcrestcorner ♬ Live Your Beautiful Life - Gray Griggs @hillcrestcornerkzn 🛒Trolley Dash Winners🛒 ARE YOU READY, SET, DASH! It's that TIME again where we bring on the trolley dash WINNERS! Sandile won a R5,000 trolley dash in any Hillcrest Corner store of his choice 🛍️ Sandile chose to dash at CHECKERS, stocking up on appliances and tools! Where would you choose to do your dash? Remember to keep entering, as we still have TWELVE dashes still to be won! Simply spend R300 in any Hillcrest Corner store or restaurant, visit our website www.hillcrestcorner.co.za and click on the trolley dash tab to enter your till slip details🛒 Competition closes 18 Dec 2025 Good Luck! #trolleydash

Well - not this man. Oh no. This man was focused on one thing and one thing only!

The viral trolley dash

In a video that’s gone viral across social media, one lucky gent got his once-in-a-lifetime chance to do a trolley dash through Shoprite. The dream! Anything in the store. All his for the taking. He starts his dash by trying to get himself a new phone. Sadly, those aren’t up for grabs. Then, he moves to get himself some fans. Yes - fans (plural). He grabs one fan, then another fan, and another fan, and another one, and another one - and so many more until his time is officially up! Yep - that’s it. Fans! All he got was fans! No bread. No meat. No 5L cooking oil. Just fans. Watch it here:

Nah, it’s about time this competition came to an end.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/fCNumLsa6K — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) October 27, 2025

What? Why? How? Truth be told, we don’t know. However, social media had unique perspectives and possibilities on why he’d choose to fill his trolley with fans! One user said: “He heard somewhere people are making millions with OnlyFans!” Eish, my guy. Wrong fans bro… wrong fans.

“It’s summer time, people will need fans. This guy is a true businessman," another person commented. That’s a valid point, actually. Why settle for free food when you can start a short-term business and make money? This guy made a pretty great observation, saying: “To be fair, he had 30 seconds, had he ran for the groceries 30 seconds would have been up while he was on the way.” Touché, internet philosopher! Touché!