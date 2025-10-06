WATCH: The internet’s Aura Farmer is over it… and we feel that

The aura farming kid seems to be aura farmed out, and the internet is concerned.

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in the last year, you’ve probably seen the kid with aura.

Yep, that kid. The Indonesian boy whose calm, confident, slightly mystical dance atop a traditional boat went viral earlier this year, earning him the unofficial title of the world’s first “Aura Farmer.”

Wait… what’s aura farming?

Aura farming isn’t some weird new Minecraft mod or a yoga trend for teenagers. Aura farming is the ability to radiate such pure, untouchable energy that people watching can’t help but be mesmerised. This young kid did exactly that, dubbing him the OG Aura Farmer. His videos didn’t just go viral, they spawned memes, TikToks, and endless attempts by the internet to “catch some of that aura.” The trend went so viral that athletes all over the world embraced the trend. Everyone from racing, soccer and even American football joined in on the trend.

♬ original sound - ABC News Australia @abcnewsaus Why are these "aura farming" kids from Indonesia going viral, and what on earth are they dong? Choose your news on the ABC NEWS app and stay in the know via the link in our bio. #ABCAsiaPacific

For a while, everything was magical. The kid danced, the world watched, and everyone collectively agreed: “Yeah, that’s some serious aura farming right there.” Then came the recent Indonesian MotoGP. It seems the aura farming kind of… fizzled.

Instead of the serene, mesmerizing energy we’d come to adore, the young performer looked like he was thinking, “Can we wrap this up now?”

Some aura farming on the #MotoGP grid from Rayyan Arkan Dikha himself 😎#IndonesianGP 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/6TDWmNob8s — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 4, 2025

Yep. It seems the young 11 year old is over it, which is valid. How would you feel if you were forced to do this one thing over and over again - every single day of your life? (To be fair though, you can’t exactly farm aura to the sound of screaming fans and wind) After his MotoGP performance, social media exploded. Some felt sorry for him while others couldn’t help but laugh at the kid’s unmistakable “I’m done here” vibes. One X user commented, “That aura has been farmed clean out of him”. “There's something poetic about how extreme commercialisation of the human experience takes something good and squeezes the last bit of juice out of it,” another user shared. Another user posted something most of us were concerned about, “jokes aside, i hope y’all pay this kid well and not exploiting him for content”.

The internet was unified in one thing: we all love this kid, but we also recognise that aura can’t be forced. It has to come naturally… preferably on a boat and definitely with a little bit of fun. This recent performance also proved to us that even aura farmers need a break sometimes.