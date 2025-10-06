 WATCH: The internet’s Aura Farmer is over it… and we feel that
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

WATCH: The internet’s Aura Farmer is over it… and we feel that

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

The aura farming kid seems to be aura farmed out, and the internet is concerned.

Aura farming boat kid at MotoGP
MotoGP Aura Farming / MotoGP / Screenshot / X

If you’ve been anywhere near the internet in the last year, you’ve probably seen the kid with aura.

@atmorvx

+999999 aura 🔥🔥 #aurafarming #pacujalur #trending #fyp #fypシ #mythicalreelpull #viral #viraltiktok #memes #originalclips

♬ Young Black & Rich - Melly Mike

Yep, that kid. The Indonesian boy whose calm, confident, slightly mystical dance atop a traditional boat went viral earlier this year, earning him the unofficial title of the world’s first “Aura Farmer.”

ALSO READ: Oxford’s new words prove English has gone delulu

Wait… what’s aura farming?

Aura farming isn’t some weird new Minecraft mod or a yoga trend for teenagers. 

Aura farming is the ability to radiate such pure, untouchable energy that people watching can’t help but be mesmerised. 

This young kid did exactly that, dubbing him the OG Aura Farmer. His videos didn’t just go viral, they spawned memes, TikToks, and endless attempts by the internet to “catch some of that aura.”

The trend went so viral that athletes all over the world embraced the trend. Everyone from racing, soccer and even American football joined in on the trend. 

@abcnewsaus Why are these "aura farming" kids from Indonesia going viral, and what on earth are they dong? Choose your news on the ABC NEWS app and stay in the know via the link in our bio. #ABCAsiaPacific ♬ original sound - ABC News Australia

For a while, everything was magical. The kid danced, the world watched, and everyone collectively agreed: “Yeah, that’s some serious aura farming right there.”

Then came the recent Indonesian MotoGP. It seems the aura farming kind of… fizzled.

ALSO READ: CEO’s alleged affair gets exposed in 4K

Instead of the serene, mesmerizing energy we’d come to adore, the young performer looked like he was thinking, “Can we wrap this up now?” 

Yep. It seems the young 11 year old is over it, which is valid.

How would you feel if you were forced to do this one thing over and over again - every single day of your life? 

(To be fair though, you can’t exactly farm aura to the sound of screaming fans and wind)

After his MotoGP performance, social media exploded. 

Some felt sorry for him while others couldn’t help but laugh at the kid’s unmistakable “I’m done here” vibes.

One X user commented, “That aura has been farmed clean out of him”.

“There's something poetic about how extreme commercialisation of the human experience takes something good and squeezes the last bit of juice out of it,” another user shared. 

Another user posted something most of us were concerned about, “jokes aside, i hope y’all pay this kid well and not exploiting him for content”. 

ALSO READ: A Man United fan won’t cut his hair until they win five games in a row

The internet was unified in one thing: we all love this kid, but we also recognise that aura can’t be forced. 

It has to come naturally… preferably on a boat and definitely with a little bit of fun.

This recent performance also proved to us that even aura farmers need a break sometimes.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

MotoGP Viral TikTok

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.