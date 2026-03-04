Was that REALLY Jim Carrey?

Was it a clone, a mask or just Jim? The wild Jim Carrey conspiracy finally has an answer

Wait… what happened to Jim Carrey?? Has he been cloned? Wait… hit the brakes on that. The internet needs to breathe into a paper bag for a second. It’s not what you think.

What happened to Jim Carrey? Jim Carrey was recently honoured at the César awards in Paris and after his red carpet interview… things got a little wonky. Jim Carrey showed up at the César Awards in Paris and received his Honorary César. That part? Confirmed. However, it wasn’t the acceptance speech that set social media on fire; it was the red carpet interview. Jim stopped to chat on the carpet and that clip is what exploded online. Within hours, timelines were flooded with side-by-side comparisons, zoomed-in screenshots, and full CSI-level breakdowns.

The accusations? They were so wild, bro! Everything from… “That’s not Jim.” “He doesn’t look like himself.” “Why is he talking like that?” “His eyes are a different colour.” Some fans claimed his face looked slightly “off.” Others said his usual animated, rubber-faced, high-energy Jim Carrey personality felt toned down. The man who once gave us Ace Ventura chaos suddenly seemed calmer, more measured and much less zany. And for the internet, that was suspicious enough. The conspiracy theories took off faster than a Marvel post-credit scene. Some fans were convinced the man in the video wasn’t Jim at all, but a stunt double, a body double, or some sci-fi lab experiment gone rogue.

Then things got even weirder. Special effects artist Alexis Stone (real name Elliot Joseph Rentz) posted a cryptic Instagram photo of a Jim Carrey-style latex mask and fake teeth, captioned: “Alexis Stone as Jim Carrey in Paris.”

And just like that, the internet said: “SEE?! WE KNEW IT.” Except… not quite. According to TMZ, Jim’s longtime publicist Marleah Leslie shut it all down. She confirmed that Jim Carrey very much attended the event himself and personally accepted the award. No clone. No silicone swap. No Mission: Impossible face peel moment. Even the César Awards’ general delegate told Variety that Jim had planned this appearance since summer and had been practicing his speech in French for months. He showed up with his partner, daughter, grandson, publicist, and a dozen close friends and family. That would be a very committed clone operation, by the way.



So what’s the real story? Well, we’ll let you decide. Suppose it’s a 64-year-old actor aging naturally (or maybe Botox). He’s a much calmer and older Jim choosing not to cartwheel across Paris. Or… Is the internet onto something bigger? Did the illuminati clone him to keep him silent about the Epstein files (which he didn’t appear on) TMZ says relax and his reps confirmed it was him. Although in 2026, when silicone masks look terrifyingly real, and social media can turn a shadow into a scandal in 30 seconds… people aren’t so quick to dismiss anything. Was it just Jim being Jim, just a little older and a little different? Or are we all extras in the strangest Hollywood plot twist yet? I guess… only time will tell