Wanatu e-hailing service has cars impounded

It looks like the e-hailing space just got a little more dramatic! Newcomer Wanatu, an Afrikaans-centric e-hailing service, found itself in trouble after three of its vehicles were impounded by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on Wednesday for operating without permits.

The controversy started when Build One SA’s Ayanda Allie posted a video on X questioning whether Wanatu had the necessary operating permits.

She pointed out that Uber, Bolt, and inDrive drivers regularly have their cars impounded for the same reason – so why was Wanatu seemingly getting a free pass?

Allie even spoke to an anonymous Wanatu driver who confirmed that none of their cars had been impounded at the time.



This raised eyebrows, especially since the city has stated that the e-hailing market is oversaturated, causing a backlog in issuing permits.