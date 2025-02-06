Wanatu e-hailing service has cars impounded
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
E-hailing service Wanatu claims foul play after the Tshwane Metro Police impounded three of its vehicles.
It looks like the e-hailing space just got a little more dramatic! Newcomer Wanatu, an Afrikaans-centric e-hailing service, found itself in trouble after three of its vehicles were impounded by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on Wednesday for operating without permits.
The controversy started when Build One SA’s Ayanda Allie posted a video on X questioning whether Wanatu had the necessary operating permits.
She pointed out that Uber, Bolt, and inDrive drivers regularly have their cars impounded for the same reason – so why was Wanatu seemingly getting a free pass?
Allie even spoke to an anonymous Wanatu driver who confirmed that none of their cars had been impounded at the time.
This raised eyebrows, especially since the city has stated that the e-hailing market is oversaturated, causing a backlog in issuing permits.
I knew it!— Ayanda Allie (@AyandaAllie) February 4, 2025
The Afrikaans e-hailing company Wanatu is operate freely, with ZERO permits & NO vehicle impounding whatsoever!
But @CityTshwane is taking Uber, inDrive & Bolt cars left, right & centre! Here’s proof @tlangimich please explain yourself! pic.twitter.com/Zzz5nR577o
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, quickly responded on X, saying: “We do not discriminate when enforcing by-laws in Tshwane.”
Shortly after that, TMPD moved in and impounded three of Wanatu’s vehicles.
Impounding operations by TMPD of Wanatu e-hailing vehicles this morning in Centurion. The drivers were operating without permits. We do NOT discriminate when enforcing by-laws in Tshwane. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/o2Zxc0KJWZ— Dr Nasiphi Moya (@nasiphim) February 5, 2025
Wanatu’s legal representative reportedly tried (and failed) to get the cars released, only to be told they needed proper operating licenses.
When he argued that the service mainly transports learners in Centurion, officials advised that they should apply for learner transport permits instead.
To make matters worse, the company is also under scrutiny from the Human Rights Commission for allegedly only hiring Afrikaans-speaking drivers, which is something authorities have labelled “unacceptable”.
In response, Wanatu informed its customers via SMS, claiming TMPD had acted illegally and “intimidated” its drivers.
The company also announced a temporary suspension of services and vowed to take the matter to court.
