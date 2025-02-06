 Wanatu e-hailing service has cars impounded
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

E-hailing service Wanatu claims foul play after the Tshwane Metro Police impounded three of its vehicles.

Wanatu e-hailing
Wanatu Vervoer / Facebook

It looks like the e-hailing space just got a little more dramatic! Newcomer Wanatu, an Afrikaans-centric e-hailing service, found itself in trouble after three of its vehicles were impounded by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) on Wednesday for operating without permits.

The controversy started when Build One SA’s Ayanda Allie posted a video on X questioning whether Wanatu had the necessary operating permits. 

She pointed out that Uber, Bolt, and inDrive drivers regularly have their cars impounded for the same reason – so why was Wanatu seemingly getting a free pass?

Allie even spoke to an anonymous Wanatu driver who confirmed that none of their cars had been impounded at the time.

This raised eyebrows, especially since the city has stated that the e-hailing market is oversaturated, causing a backlog in issuing permits.

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, quickly responded on X, saying: “We do not discriminate when enforcing by-laws in Tshwane.”

Shortly after that, TMPD moved in and impounded three of Wanatu’s vehicles.

Wanatu’s legal representative reportedly tried (and failed) to get the cars released, only to be told they needed proper operating licenses. 

When he argued that the service mainly transports learners in Centurion, officials advised that they should apply for learner transport permits instead.

To make matters worse, the company is also under scrutiny from the Human Rights Commission for allegedly only hiring Afrikaans-speaking drivers, which is something authorities have labelled “unacceptable”.

In response, Wanatu informed its customers via SMS, claiming TMPD had acted illegally and “intimidated” its drivers. 

The company also announced a temporary suspension of services and vowed to take the matter to court.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

