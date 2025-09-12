Walmart is coming to South Africa: Game-changer or just a Makro makeover?

Cheaper groceries, fresh competition, and giant trolleys? See what Walmart’s arrival could mean for SA shoppers!

Brace yourselves, South Africa; the big blue giant is coming. No, not Avatar. Walmart. The US retail giant that practically invented the idea of “you can buy everything under one roof” has announced that its first Walmart-branded stores will open in South Africa later this year, as reported by News24. Although, is this truly something to celebrate?

Currently, Walmart owns Makro through its full acquisition of Massmart in 2020. So this begs the big question: are we getting something new, or just a Makro with an American accent? According to Kath McLay, Walmart International’s CEO, the SA stores will not just be copy-paste versions of their American cousins. Instead, they’ll bring Walmart’s signature “everyday low prices” while also featuring locally sourced products from South African and African suppliers. So, while you might expect the classic giant trolleys and bulk bargains, there’s a clear push to make Walmart’s SA presence feel local and connected. They’ll probably do a biltong to beef jerky remix.

What about Makro?

Here’s where things get interesting. Massmart’s president and CEO, Miles van Rensburg, insists Makro, Game and Builders aren’t going anywhere. Walmart will simply become “another brand” in their stable. If we’re being real though, Walmart and Makro sell almost the same things. How long before someone at head office starts asking, “Wait, why do we have two giant warehouse-style stores competing with each other?” The speculation is juicy. Could Walmart eventually phase out or rebrand Makro? The suspense is killing us! For now, though, it seems they’ll coexist like slightly awkward siblings forced to share the same room.

Why should I (the consumer) care? For shoppers, this is good news. More competition usually means sharper prices and better options. Anchor investment analyst Steph Erasmus told News24 that “more competition… is great for the consumer, especially a very big brand like Walmart.” Just look at what happened when Amazon opened in SA. The hype was massive, even before launch. Retail analyst Alec Abraham believes the same “curiosity factor” will get South Africans through Walmart’s doors, but after the initial hype, will people keep coming back? That’s the billion-rand question.

In essence, Walmart’s arrival could reshape South Africa’s retail landscape or it could just be another logo slapped on what is essentially Makro 2.0. Either way, shoppers are about to benefit from cheaper goods, fresher competition, and a brand that’s been running the retail game since the 1960s. So we should probably get our oversized shopping carts ready because the retail wars are about to get a lot more interesting.

