Waka Waka woes: Where did the ‘millions for charity’ go?

Freshlyground wants to know where the millions in royalties, promised to charity, went…

Remember the 2010 FIFA World Cup? Vuvuzelas blasting, flags waving, and Shakira turning “Waka Waka” into the soundtrack of our lives. The song was an instant global smash with over 4.3 billion YouTube views and counting, and nearly a billion Spotify streams. It even broke a Guinness World Record as the most successful World Cup anthem ever - something only South Africa can do. Sadly 15 years later, the beat has turned into a bit of a sour note.

South African band Freshlyground, who collaborated with Shakira on the track, are now raising eyebrows (and questions) about the royalties. According to a report by City Press, the deal back in 2010 was that money made from the song would go to African charities. Great idea, right? Except… nobody really knows which charities (if any) actually saw a cent. Freshlyground’s co-founder Simon Attwell has been chasing answers for over a decade. First he was told that artists could choose the charities, then that only Shakira could, and eventually that the money had been handed to FIFA for their “20 Centres for 2010” initiative. Problem is, that charity reportedly shut down in 2014. So where’s the money going now? That’s the multi-million dollar question.

Waka Waka is still making money today and the streams don’t lie. Whether those funds are still meant for charity or just vanishing into a black hole of football bureaucracy is what Freshlyground would like to know. Until then, the world will keep singing “This time for Africa!” while quietly wondering if Africa actually ever saw the money. In case you’ve forgotten about this hit or you were too young, relive the 2010 hype here: