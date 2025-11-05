Kruger National Park waitress shocked by massive Python behind coffee machine
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
A large African Rock Python greeted this waitress behind the coffee machine at her workplace! You won’t believe its size…
Imagine walking into work, still half-asleep, ready to make your first cappuccino of the day… and there’s a three-meter python chilling behind the coffee machine like it just ordered a flat white.
That’s exactly what happened to a waitress at the Mugg & Bean in Kruger National Park’s Lower Sabie Rest Camp on Saturday, 1 November.
According to reports, she noticed what she thought was a “moving cable” which turned out to be a very alive, very sneaky African Rock Python.
Witnesses say she screamed, froze, and possibly reconsidered her entire career path before SANParks rangers arrived to remove the uninvited guest.
The python, which was safely released back into the wild, is non-venomous but definitely not the kind of thing you want near your morning espresso.
Experts say these giant snakes often slither into cooler spots during the hotter months, but come on, behind the coffee machine?
It must be an ice coffee machine.
However, this is essentially a reminder to double check the back of your appliances this summer.
Make sure you know how to tell the difference between a wire and a snake.
