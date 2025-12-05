Virginia’s drunk raccoon had the internet howling
Some days the news is depressing.
Other days… a raccoon breaks into a liquor store, gets hammered on premium booze, and passes out in the bathroom like a “Pens Down” party
Ashland, Virginia had the pleasure of hosting what might be the wildest party animal of 2025.
This furry friend didn’t just wander into the ABC liquor store.
He committed a full-blown, high-level, Mission Impossible-style break-in. By the looks of things, he came thirsty.
The great raccoon robbery timeline
Step 1: Break in.
Step 2: Sample EVERYTHING.
Step 3: Faceplant in the bathroom and pray no one tags you on Facebook.
According to Hanover County Animal Protection, store staff opened up for the day and discovered broken bottles everywhere, alcohol puddles on the floor, shelves ransacked, and a distinct smell of “someone had a good night.”
That's when Officer Martin entered the chat, who followed the chaos trail straight to the bathroom where he found the “masked bandit” slumped over like a tiny, furry accountant after bonus week.
If we’re being honest, a raccoon breaking into a liquor store sounds like the setup to a joke. However this guy was DEAD SERIOUS about having a night out.
After sampling several brands (we assume he’s more of a whisky guy), the little legend simply tapped out on the floor, paws in the air, living his best worst life.
Officers transported him back to the shelter, where he was allowed to “sober up before questioning.”
If this isn’t the best police report ever written, I don’t know what is.
The raccoon got released into the wild with nothing more than a hangover and a lesson he probably won’t remember.
Meanwhile, the internet is FOAMING: “Somebody get this raccoon a sponsor because CLEARLY he’s living too fast.”
“He tore the place up, passed out by a toilet, and still got released with no charges?? Wish I had that kind of privilege.”
Truer words have never been typed on Facebook.
So what’s the moral of this story?
Well… life is short, animals are chaotic and if a raccoon can black out in a liquor store and still go home without charges…
Maybe we’re all taking ourselves a little too seriously.
