UShaka’s Wet ‘n Wild shuts down
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
Durban families are not going to like this… uShaka’s water park is closed until further notice.
Durban… brace yourselves for this one.
One of the city’s biggest holiday hotspots has just dropped an announcement that’s going to ruin a few weekend plans.
Wet ’n Wild at uShaka is CLOSED
uShaka Marine World has confirmed the temporary closure of its Wet ’n Wild water park, effective immediately and until further notice.
The announcement was made on the park’s official social media pages on Thursday, 26 February.
No specific reason was given, and the park simply apologised for the inconvenience and said updates will be shared when available.
That’s it. No timeline. No details. Just… closed.
What’s affected?
According to uShaka’s statement, the following are temporarily unavailable:
- Wet ’n Wild water park
- Combo tickets (those bundled multi-attraction passes)
- uShaka Kids World Splish Splash Sprinkler Island
So if you were planning the full “kids scream, parents relax (kind of)” experience… that plan has taken a knock.
What’s still open?
Before total panic sets in, not everything is shut down.
Sea World (the aquarium), Village Walk, and other attractions were not mentioned in the closure notice and appear to remain open.
So you can still see the marine life, stroll through the shops, and grab a bite. Just don’t pack the swimsuits expecting water slides.
What this means for KZN families
For many locals, especially during school breaks and long weekends, Wet ’n Wild is the main event.
Whether it’s birthday parties, family outings, or tourist visits; it’s a go-to spot.
Sadly, now families will need to double-check their plans before heading out.
The big question: Why?
Right now, there’s no official explanation for the closure.
That uncertainty is what’s really going to frustrate locals. Is it maintenance? Upgrades? Operational issues? Something else?
Well… until uShaka provides clarity, we’re all waiting.
For now, if you’ve got kids who were promised water slides anytime soon… maybe start thinking about Plan B.
