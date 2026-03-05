UShaka’s Wet ‘n Wild reopens
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu
After a short hiatus, Wet ‘n Wild is reopening! Here’s why they closed down…
Durban… you can unpack the disappointment. The slides are calling again.
After a short hiatus, Wet ’n Wild is reopening
After a temporary shutdown that left many KZN families frustrated, Wet ’n Wild at uShaka Marine World is officially reopening on Thursday, 5 March 2026.
What caused the closure?
Management previously confirmed that the water park was forced to close after a burst pipe led to flooding, which damaged key technical infrastructure.
Important equipment inside the park was affected, and repairs had to be carried out immediately.
While many expected a quick turnaround, officials made it clear that safety and water quality checks had to be completed before reopening the gates.
No shortcuts. No rushing. Safety first.
According to uShaka’s social media announcement:
- Wet ’n Wild water park
- Combo tickets
- uShaka Kids World’s Splish Splash Sprinkler Island
are officially available again from Thursday.
