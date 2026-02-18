 The uMkhonto weSizwe Party just dropped a mobile game - MK Krush
The uMkhonto weSizwe Party just dropped a mobile game - MK Krush

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

The MK Party just entered the App Store and Mzansi is shook.

MK Krush
MK Krush

South Africa woke up to headlines it did not have on its 2026 bingo card.

The official opposition, the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, has officially entered the gaming chat.

Yes. Gaming. As in mobile app store. As in “just one more level before I sleep at 2am.”

They’ve launched a match-3 puzzle game called MK Krush and Mzansi doesn’t quite know whether to download it or just screenshot it for the group chat.

What is MK Krush?

If you’ve ever played Candy Crush Saga or Royal Match, you already know the vibes.

You match three or more items, you have limited moves, chase objectives and you pretend you’ll stop after this level - but never do.

Briefly News tested the game and confirmed: it’s a full-on match-3 experience, but political.

MK Krush game
MK Krush / KasiEconomy / X
MK Krush scores
MK Krush / KasiEconomy / X
MK Krush match
MK Krush / KasiEconomy / X

What makes it MK?

This isn’t just sweets and crowns. The game is heavily branded in MK Party colours - green, yellow, black and gold.

And instead of candy, you’re matching:

  • The African continent in party colours
  • A raised fist
  • A warrior with a spear
  • A shield with two spears
  • Drums
  • A ritual mask

Then, there’s the cartoon version of Jacob Zuma that pops up at the start of each level and whenever you win or lose.

Imagine losing your last move and Zuma appears like: “Try again.”

Also, when you run out of moves, you can buy five more for 500 in-game coins. Capitalism? In this economy?

The internet wasted zero time and had a few thoughts...

Another user wrote:

And... perhaps the most savage:

Let’s be honest, this might actually be a clever move.

Political parties are constantly trying to connect with younger voters and where are young people? On their phones, playing games, ignoring emails, calls and responsibilities.

Launching a mobile game is definitely one way to say, “Hello, Gen Z.”

Whether it translates into votes? That’s a different level entirely.

