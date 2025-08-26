Umhlanga residents spot giant floating object - Here’s what it really is

Carmen Reddy spoke on something very peculiar this morning on East Coast Breakfast. It was something "unexplainable" that she saw on her way back home yesterday. If you glanced out at the ocean in Umhlanga lately, you probably also spotted that thing.

Yes, the giant, hulking… whatever-it-is floating off our coastline. At first glance, it looks like an alien mothership.

Some say it’s an oil rig. Others are convinced it’s a secret government project (because why not?).

Well, mystery solved: it’s neither alien nor oil rig.