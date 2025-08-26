Umhlanga residents spot giant floating object - Here’s what it really is
Aliens in Umhlanga? Nope, just the world’s strongest ship flexing its muscles.
Carmen Reddy spoke on something very peculiar this morning on East Coast Breakfast. It was something "unexplainable" that she saw on her way back home yesterday. If you glanced out at the ocean in Umhlanga lately, you probably also spotted that thing.
Yes, the giant, hulking… whatever-it-is floating off our coastline. At first glance, it looks like an alien mothership.
Some say it’s an oil rig. Others are convinced it’s a secret government project (because why not?).
Well, mystery solved: it’s neither alien nor oil rig.
The beast you see is actually the Boqiang 3060 (meaning Broad Power 3060), a specialised heavy-lift vessel built to carry ridiculously massive loads.
Think of it as the Hulk of the ocean, designed for offshore construction projects like moving wind turbine parts that are way too big for your average cargo ship.
This particular vessel is en route from China to Denmark, where it’ll help install offshore wind turbines.
So while Umhlanga didn’t get first contact with extraterrestrials, we did get a front-row seat to one of the world’s most impressive pieces of engineering.
So no, you don’t need to panic just yet. However maybe keep an eye on the sky… you never know.
Here’s an up close view of the Boqiang 3060
