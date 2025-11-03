Ultra-rare all-white Iberian Lynx caught on camera for the first time

Mother Nature just unlocked a rare glowing white lynx in Spain - and yes, it’s real

Mother Nature just unlocked a rare glowing white lynx in Spain - and yes, it’s real

An Iberian lynx (one of the rarest cats on the planet) has just been caught on camera with all-white fur for the first time ever. Spanish wildlife photographer Ángel Hidalgo, 29, was out doing what he does best (patiently waiting for animals to show up) when his camera trap caught something strange.

Rare Iberian Lynx / angeliyo_o / Instagram

At first, he thought it was just a lighting trick. Then he realised he’d just photographed a completely white Iberian lynx. Determined to prove he wasn’t just seeing things (or hallucinating from too much coffee in the mountains), Hidalgo spent months searching for the animal again. He had no luck, until one rainy morning, when the mythical white lynx appeared in the distance, “radiating its own light.” Imagine that: nature literally said, “Main character entrance.” Hidalgo described being paralysed with disbelief and awe. He said meeting this ghostly feline made him reflect on the importance of protecting nature and its rare wonders.

The lynx’s exact location is being kept top-secret to protect it from poachers - a sad reality since illegal hunting and a decline in wild rabbits (their favourite meal) continue to threaten the species’ survival. Still, this moment feels like a win for the wild and it’s proof that Mother Nature still has a few legendary surprises up her sleeve.