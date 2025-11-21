The TV Licence is DEAD… but there's a possible replacement

TV licences are dying, but the replacement might shock you. Here’s what the SABC wants to charge every household…

If you haven’t paid your TV licence since the days of TopTV, BBM, or that one Nokia that could survive a nuclear blast… forget about it. The SABC has declared it a relic, but they’re cooking up something new, and this time, dodging might not be so easy. The SABC’s board chair, Khathutshelo Ramukumba, has officially declared the obvious: The TV licence system is basically a fossil. A dinosaur. Extinct.

According to Ramukumba, most South Africans are streaming TikTok on their phones, watching Netflix on laptops, or binging YouTube on smart TVs that don’t even know what an “aerial” is. (Duh) However, the potential replacement could be a universal public media levy collected by SARS. Ya, neh! You felt that shiver, didn’t you?

What killed the TV Licence system? Ramukumba says the current system assumes we all still gather around one TV in the lounge like a 90s sitcom family. Sadly, in reality, people are watching everything on their phones, advertising revenue is sinking and TV licence avoidance has skyrocketed to 86% since 2024 (literally, who knew TV licences were still a thing?) Due to all of this, the SABC is bleeding money. Almost nobody is paying, the system isn’t working, and the SABC wants a funding model that actually makes sense in 2025.

What will replace the TV Licence? The big idea, according to MyBroadband’s report is a tech-neutral public media levy charged per household, collected directly by SARS. Let that sink in. Not the SABC. Not a reminder letter. Not a “final demand” SMS. It’s our biggest enemy. SARS. (Oh, now you’re suddenly paying attention…) Ramukumba referenced Germany’s Rundfunkbeitrag, where every household pays €18.36 (around R400) monthly to support public broadcasting. The SABC wants something similar, arguing it will support quality journalism, public education, local entertainment and media independence Most importantly though, it’ll support a sustainable future for the broadcaster.

When will this TV Licence substitute happen? The new model is still in development. The communications department hired BMI TechKnowledge to design it. However, they’ve asked for more time because of the festive season, so the new deadline is February 2026. Even once the report is done, Treasury must still approve the whole thing. So don’t panic just yet, no one is debiting your account next Monday. Although, change is coming.

SABC CEO Nomsa Chabeli also admits the licence system “has failed” and is “no longer relevant.” They want funding that matches how people actually consume content, doesn’t rely on guilt-tripping citizens and won’t collapse because 86% of people ghost the payments. What does this mean for South Africans? Well… if you haven’t paid a TV licence in a decade, your stress levels may have just spiked. If you’re the “I don’t even own a TV” type (liar), this might still apply. If you’re hoping this will disappear… it won’t. A new system is coming. Unlike the old one however, this one might actually work.