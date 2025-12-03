Turkey rules liking photos on social media counts as cheating

Turkey just made liking someone’s selfie a legal reason for divorce. Your thumb is officially more dangerous than your ex.

Ladies and gentlemen, we have officially reached a new era. Not flying cars. Not teleportation. Not even robots that fold laundry properly. We’ve got something far more dramatic: A Turkish court has ruled that liking someone’s photo on social media can now be used as evidence in a divorce. Yes. The humble double-tap (the same innocent gesture we use to hype our friend’s cat) is now legally flirting with disaster.

Social media users in Turkey recently woke up to a terrifying new reality: One wrong like can now end up with you explaining yourself to a judge faster than you can say “It was just a bikini pic, Your Honour!” According to Turkish news outlet Habertürk, a couple from Kayseri decided to take their marital drama to the courts. The wife accused her husband of being emotionally abusive, withholding money, AND liking photos of other women online like he was running a digital fan club. The husband, in true “I’ve done nothing wrong” fashion, counterclaimed that his wife was too jealous and insulted him. In other words, it’s standard couple energy. The family court didn’t buy the husband’s excuses and slapped him with 500 TL (±R200) in temporary support, 750 TL (±R300) in alimony and 80,000 TL (±R32,000) in compensation. All because his thumbs got a little too enthusiastic online. Imagine explaining this to your grandchildren one day: “Your grandpa lost his money because he liked a thirst trap in 2024.” The man tried appealing, probably hoping the judges were more of a ‘scroll-and-ignore’ crew. They weren’t. Turkey’s Court of Cassation upheld the ruling and, for dramatic flair, set it as a precedent. This means lawyers in Turkey are now in their offices preparing arguments like: “Your Honour, exhibit A: the heart emoji.” or “My client only liked ONE gym selfie. It was leg day. He was impressed.”

So if this is a new reality in Turkey, what does this mean for the future of relationships? Well, couples counselling sessions could now include phone audits. People will probably be liking dog photos exclusively. And maybe (just maybe), romantic dates will start with “Before I fall for you… who did you like on Instagram in 2022?” At this rate, we’re one court ruling away from: “Viewing Stories = Emotional Affair.” Now whether you think this is justice, madness, or the plot of the next Black Mirror episode, it seems the like button is no longer harmless. It’s a legal booby trap. So married folks, listen carefully; scroll responsibly. Your thumb could cost you an entire house.