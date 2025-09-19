Trump finally strikes a deal to keep TikTok alive in the US

Yes, the app beloved for dance trends, cooking hacks, and questionable lip-syncs has survived.

After months of threats, delays, and more plot twists than a Netflix drama, Donald Trump has finally announced a deal to keep TikTok running in the US.

According to BBC News, Trump confirmed that an agreement with China is in place, with the final nod expected after he chats with President Xi.

The deal will see TikTok’s US business handed over to a group of American investors, including tech giant Oracle and big-name firms like Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz.

Here’s the gist: US investors will own about 80% of the new entity, meaning Americans will dominate the board (with even one seat reserved for the US government).

Moreover, TikTok’s secret sauce (its addictive algorithm) will be licensed, not sold, meaning China still keeps its recipe.

Trump has been pushing ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to sell its US operations for months, calling the app a “national security threat.”



US Lawmakers were worried about user data being shipped off to Beijing, while China worried about losing face (and control).



The result is a carefully negotiated deal where everyone claims victory. TikTok keeps its brand alive, while Trump gets to say he “saved” it, and Americans keep scrolling.

