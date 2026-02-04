 Trevor Noah’s old tweets resurfaced, sparking outrage
Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

The internet dug up old (now) controversial tweets and it’s got everybody divided

Just days after Trevor Noah made headlines for calling out former US President Donald Trump, social media has done what it does best: dig up old tweets and demand explanations.

An old tweet posted by the comedian back in 2012 has resurfaced and it’s now being used to question his credibility, timing and intent.

This comes after Noah linked Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his final stint hosting the Grammy Awards. 

These comments reportedly prompted threats of a defamation lawsuit from Trump’s camp.

Suddenly, the internet went looking for receipts.

The tweet at the centre of the storm reads: “People who have children should be arrested for tempting child molesters.”

Now, on its own, it’s jarring. But context, as always, is doing most of the heavy lifting here.

According to The South African, the post was part of a satirical thread using the hashtag #Swazirules, where Noah mocked a controversial statement by Swaziland (now eSwatini) authorities at the time. 

Police had suggested that women wearing “revealing” clothing, including miniskirts, could be arrested for “tempting” men into committing rape.

In other words, the joke wasn’t about children. It was about how absurd and dangerous victim-blaming logic can be.

To hammer the point home, Noah followed it up with another tweet: “Arrest people with nice things for provoking robbers!” 

Why is this blowing up? 

The timing is no coincidence. Noah’s recent comments about Trump and Epstein have placed him firmly back in the political spotlight. 

Once that happens, past jokes, tweets and sketches tend to be re-examined (often without context) through today’s much harsher lens.

The real question isn’t whether the tweet was shocking. It clearly was meant to be. 

The question is whether satire should be judged by its literal wording or its intended message.

Trevor’s supporters argue that the tweet was clearly condemning victim-blaming culture and exposing how flawed that thinking is. 

Critics say certain topics should never be joked about, regardless of intent or context, and that’s where the debate really lives.

Comedy evolves. Social norms shift. What landed as sharp satire in 2012 may feel uncomfortable in 2026, but does that automatically make it wrong?

Is this a case of context being ignored, or accountability finally catching up?

