Top 5 things that ruined KZN’s festive season

The festive season is over, the holidaymakers have left… and KZN is finally ready to talk about what really ruined December.

The festive season has officially packed its bags and left the group chat. That means the holidaymakers are heading home, our malls are slowly starting to breathe again, and work has come knocking like it never left in the first place. As the chaos settles, we can’t help but look back on the last few weeks of fun, family, food… and frustration. While there were plenty of great moments, let’s be honest - every festive season has that one thing that absolutely ruins the vibe.

For Carmen, it was the holidaymakers choosing Umhlanga as the destination. Suddenly the shops were congested, rules changed overnight, parking became a competitive sport, and she somehow felt like a visitor in her own hometown. So we asked KZN to finish this sentence: “My festive season would’ve been perfect if it wasn’t for…” The replies were hilarious… and also slightly concerning. KZN didn’t hold back. From unpredictable weather and working through the holidays, to rising food prices, loneliness, illness, and even losing loved ones; it turns out December isn’t always merry and bright for everyone. So, based on what KZN told us, here are the Top 5 things that ruined our festive break:

5. The weather If you live in KZN, you already know the drill. You wake up to blazing sunshine, plan a beach day, and by 2PM you’re sprinting through rain like you’re in an action movie. Umbrellas? Useless. Weather apps? Liars. The only guarantee was confusion.

4. Work Not everyone gets to switch off in December. While some people were living their best beach-chair life, many KZN residents were still clocking in, working long hours, and watching festive fun happen through Instagram Stories. Respect to the hustlers but wow, it stings.

3. Holidaymakers KZN was full, and we mean FULL full. Visitors from other provinces flooded the city, making everything take longer, cost more, and feel busier. Quick errands became missions, beaches turned into festivals, and suddenly you needed patience just to buy milk.

2. Food prices December prices hit different. Retailers really saw the festive spirit and thought, “Let’s add a few extra zeros.” Meat prices were especially painful, and since it’s not a festive season without a braai, most of us paid anyway… while crying softly at the till.

1. The weather (again) Yes. Again, because it truly deserved the top spot. Planning anything became impossible. Braai? Rain. Beach? Clouds. Picnic? Wind. Mother Nature woke up every day and chose chaos and KZN felt every drop of it. Listen to the full discussion on East Coast Breakfast here:

Anyway… festive season is over, routines are back, and life continues. We laughed, we complained, we survived and now we’re ready to face the year ahead with slightly lighter wallets, tired bodies, and great stories. Here’s hoping the next festive season is a little less dramatic… Although… this is KZN. We’ll be back here again next year