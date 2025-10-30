Tongue Twister Turmoil: Can YOU say these 10 without butchering them?

You ever try to say something so fast that your tongue just gives up mid-sentence and says, “Nah fam, we’re done here”?

Well, that’s what tongue twisters were invented for.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the toughest tongue twisters - 6 English, 2 Zulu, and 2 Afrikaans - to test your speech skills.

Grab some water, stretch that tongue (don’t make it weird), and let’s begin!