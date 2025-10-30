Tongue Twister Turmoil: Can YOU say these 10 without butchering them?
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Do you dare to twist your tongue? These 10 tongue twisters will break your brain and your mouth.
You ever try to say something so fast that your tongue just gives up mid-sentence and says, “Nah fam, we’re done here”?
Well, that’s what tongue twisters were invented for.
We’ve rounded up 10 of the toughest tongue twisters - 6 English, 2 Zulu, and 2 Afrikaans - to test your speech skills.
Grab some water, stretch that tongue (don’t make it weird), and let’s begin!
Round 1: English
1. The Butter Battle
“Betty Botter bought a bit of butter, but the bit of butter Betty Botter bought was bitter. So Betty Botter bought some better butter to make the bitter butter better.”
2. The Cow Catastrophe
“If you must cross a coarse cross cow across a crowded cow crossing, cross the cross coarse cow across the crowded cow crossing carefully.”
3. The Brave Brigade Breakdown
“Brisk brave brigadiers brandished broad bright blades, blunderbusses and bludgeons, balancing them badly.”
4. The Eerie Ear Era
“Near an ear, a nearer ear, a nearly eerie ear.”
5. The Rory and Roger Rumble
“Rory the warrior and Roger the worrier were reared wrongly in a rural brewery.”
6. The Doctor Dilemma
“When a doctor doctors a doctor, does the doctor doing the doctoring doctor as the doctor being doctored wants to be doctored or does the doctor doing the doctoring doctor as he wants to doctor?”
Round 2: Zulu
7. UShabalala Weshumi
“UShabalala washabalala neshumi losheleni emshinini kashukela eshashalazini laseShowe.”
Translation: Mr. Shabalala disappeared with one Rand at the sugar factory in the valley of eShowe.
8. UCele Ocambalele
“UCele ucambalele ocansini ucabanga ngecebo lokuciba ucilo ngomcibisholo.”
Translation: Mr. Cele is lying on a (grass) mat thinking about a plan to hurl a spear at a lark.
Round 3: Afrikaans
9. Willie Wouter
“Wie weet waar Willie Wouter woon? Willie Wouter woon waar die weste winde waai!”
Translation: Who knows were Willie Wouter lives. Willie Wouter lives were the west winds blow!
10. Pienk Pajero
“Piet pomp petrol by Paul se pap papawer pienk Pajero.”
Translation: Piet pumps petrol at Paul’s pale pink Pajero.
If your tongue isn’t in knots by now, you might actually be part robot or a professional news anchor.
Either way, you’ve just conquered a multilingual marathon of mayhem.
Challenge your friends, record yourselves, and post your attempts (bonus points for dramatic failure).
Now go on - twist that tongue!
