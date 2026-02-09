 TikTok ordered to change ‘addictive’ design features
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

TikTok ordered to change ‘addictive’ design features

Updated | By Skyye Ndlovu

The app that never lets you stop scrolling is in trouble for putting kids at risk

CHILD_ON_PHONE_IN_DARK
iStock

If you’ve ever opened TikTok “for five minutes” and somehow emerged two hours later knowing how to cook pasta in a kettle, the  European Union (EU) sees you and they’re not impressed.

On Friday (6 February), the EU told TikTok to change its addictive interface design or risk massive fines. 

Translation? “Your app is a little too good at keeping people glued to their screens, especially kids.”

ALSO READ: POLL: Should South Africa ban social media for minors?

What’s the problem with TikTok’s design?

The EU’s investigation found that TikTok’s layout and features actively encourage compulsive use, particularly among young people. 

We’re talking about things like:

  • The infinite scroll with no natural stopping point, ever
  • Autoplay videos that hook you from the moment you open the app
  • Push notifications that keep you saying “Just one more video”
  • Highly personalised algorithms that know you better than your best friend

The main concern is these features make it really hard to stop scrolling and even harder for kids to log off, especially at night.

Why the EU stepped in

Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), big platforms are expected to protect users from harm, especially minors. 

After a two-year investigation, the European Commission believes TikTok hasn’t done enough to:

  • Assess how addictive features affect mental and physical wellbeing

  • Protect children and vulnerable users

  • Properly manage screen time and parental controls

The EU wasn’t impressed with TikTok’s current solutions either.

According to regulators:

  • Screen time reminders are easy to dismiss, even for kids

  • Parental controls take too much effort and technical know-how

  • Night-time usage by children is still alarmingly high

TikTok was expected to build safety into the app, not hide it behind five settings menus and a prayer.

ALSO READ: Mental health on trial as Meta and YouTube face scrutiny over youth wellbeing

What TikTok may have to change

To avoid hefty fines (up to 6% of its global annual turnover), TikTok may need to rethink how the app works in Europe. 

The EU suggested changes like:

  • Breaking the endless scroll
  • Enforcing proper screen-time breaks, especially at night
  • Adjusting how the recommendation algorithm feeds content

The goal isn’t to ban TikTok, it’s to make it less addictive by design.

“Social media should be safe by default,” as stated by the EU’s Tech Chief.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen made it clear: the aim isn’t extreme age restrictions, but platforms that are safe from the start.

If social media was designed responsibly, we wouldn’t need to worry so much about kids staying up until 2am watching slime videos and conspiracy theories back-to-back.

Several European countries are already considering stricter rules around teens and social media. 

This move suggests the EU could eventually take a united approach.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

EU Social Media TikTok

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.