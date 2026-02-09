TikTok ordered to change ‘addictive’ design features

The app that never lets you stop scrolling is in trouble for putting kids at risk

If you’ve ever opened TikTok “for five minutes” and somehow emerged two hours later knowing how to cook pasta in a kettle, the European Union (EU) sees you and they’re not impressed. On Friday (6 February), the EU told TikTok to change its addictive interface design or risk massive fines. Translation? “Your app is a little too good at keeping people glued to their screens, especially kids.”

What’s the problem with TikTok’s design? The EU’s investigation found that TikTok’s layout and features actively encourage compulsive use, particularly among young people. We’re talking about things like: The infinite scroll with no natural stopping point, ever Autoplay videos that hook you from the moment you open the app Push notifications that keep you saying “Just one more video” Highly personalised algorithms that know you better than your best friend The main concern is these features make it really hard to stop scrolling and even harder for kids to log off, especially at night.

Why the EU stepped in Under the Digital Services Act (DSA), big platforms are expected to protect users from harm, especially minors. After a two-year investigation, the European Commission believes TikTok hasn’t done enough to: Assess how addictive features affect mental and physical wellbeing Protect children and vulnerable users Properly manage screen time and parental controls



The EU wasn’t impressed with TikTok’s current solutions either. According to regulators: Screen time reminders are easy to dismiss, even for kids Parental controls take too much effort and technical know-how Night-time usage by children is still alarmingly high TikTok was expected to build safety into the app, not hide it behind five settings menus and a prayer.

What TikTok may have to change To avoid hefty fines (up to 6% of its global annual turnover), TikTok may need to rethink how the app works in Europe. The EU suggested changes like: Breaking the endless scroll Enforcing proper screen-time breaks, especially at night Adjusting how the recommendation algorithm feeds content The goal isn’t to ban TikTok, it’s to make it less addictive by design. “Social media should be safe by default,” as stated by the EU’s Tech Chief.

EU tech chief Henna Virkkunen made it clear: the aim isn’t extreme age restrictions, but platforms that are safe from the start. If social media was designed responsibly, we wouldn’t need to worry so much about kids staying up until 2am watching slime videos and conspiracy theories back-to-back. Several European countries are already considering stricter rules around teens and social media. This move suggests the EU could eventually take a united approach.