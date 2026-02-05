These are the ‘normal’ things KZN people can’t do

How normal are you? We asked KZN one innocent question and accidently exposed the province for being "not-so-normal"!

Recently, Darren and Sky discovered that Carmen can’t whistle. Not even a soft one. Not even a “call-the-dog” whistle. Nothing. Just vibes and air. So naturally, we asked KZN one simple question on East Coast Breakfast: “What’s something you can’t do that’s considered normal?” What followed was equal parts hilarious, shocking… and slightly concerning.

Welcome to KZN: Where “normal” is very flexible Suraya kicked things off with a confession that changed footwear forever. She can’t tie shoelaces, which explains why takkies have never made it into her life. Slip-ons only. Commitment. Sally admitted she’s never lit a braai. Not because she can’t, but because she’s never had to. In South Africa, this is basically a protected confession. Jeannette can whistle… just not that whistle. You know the loud, two-fingers-in-the-mouth one most men magically learn at birth. She can hold a tune, but volume is forbidden. Neil can only close one eye. The right one. The left refuses, which means winking is a high-risk activity. Leylani can’t wink either. Ronan can’t click his fingers, which research says about 20 to 30% of people struggle with, depending on hand coordination and muscle control. So Ronan, you’re statistically safe. Laurisha says she cannot send a voice note. Her brain shuts down and her mouth goes on strike. That’s fair though, because voice notes are basically public speaking with receipts. Then things got… personal. Noluthando can’t swallow bananas. No elaboration. No follow-up. Just fear. Siphelele can’t eat breakfast, which honestly explains a lot of workplace moods worldwide. And Zane? He can’t be nice to people. No research needed there.

KZN hit up the Breakfast team to share what they can’t do that’s considered normal, and it was hilarious and sometimes concerning. Take a listen to the full discussion here:

These are more normal than you think According to studies on motor skills and coordination, things like whistling, finger-clicking, winking, and even tying shoelaces are not universal abilities. They’re learned skills and if your brain and muscles don’t sync the right way, it just… doesn’t happen. Also, social anxiety plays a big role in things like voice notes and phone calls. So if your thumb freezes at the mic icon, congratulations - you’re human.