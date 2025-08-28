Themed party etiquette: Should you get the boot for not dressing the part?

No theme, no entry? This is the hilarious debate over themed party rule-breakers

At East Coast Radio, we love a good theme. It’s the perfect excuse to raid the back of your cupboard, borrow something outrageous from your cousin, or finally justify that impulse buy you swore you’d wear “one day.” Recently, at our team-building Gala Dinner, the theme was 'African Winter Elegance'. Think regal, bold, classy, dramatic - basically Met Gala meets Durban July with a splash of cultural flair.

Everyone delivered. Everyone… except Sky. Sky decided to play the role of “theme dodger.” While the rest of us were out here looking like we stepped out of a Vogue Africa spread, Sky rocked up in a plain grey shirt and formal pants.

Darren, Carmen & Sky in African Winter Elegance / Julian Carelsen / Just Capture Media

No effort. No sparkle. Not even a scarf. In his defence, he said he thought nobody would stick to the theme. (Spoiler alert: everybody did.) Which got us thinking… Is it okay to deny someone entry to a themed party if they don’t stick to the theme? On one hand, themes are there to create vibe, unity, and those iconic Instagram moments. On the other hand, what if someone genuinely doesn’t have the means, time, or creativity to dress up? Do you play fashion police at the door, or just let them in and accept their vibe-killing khakis?

We asked KZN what you think, and wow, the comments came in hot. Listen to what KZN had to say about themed-party etiquette:

Some of you believe rules are rules: “No theme, no entry.” Others say, “Let them in - it’s about the fun, not the fashion.” So where do you stand?