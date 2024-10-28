The art of fly fishing

There's nothing like a peaceful day out in nature, fishing in a quiet spot. It's a great way to relax and enjoy the scenery.

In this episode of the Angler News SA podcast, Vinesh Soogreem chats with expert fly fisherman Alan Will (pictured below) about his passion for fly fishing in South Africa. They look at the science and art behind this unique fishing method.

Alan talks about the importance of learning from experienced anglers and gives practical tips on the gear and costs involved.

He also stresses the importance of keeping things simple and using natural materials that mimic real-life insects for better results.

Alan and Vinesh also talk about saltwater fly fishing and how it can improve your chances of catching fish. Listen at the top of the page or directly below.