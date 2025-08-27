 Taxi Autopsy: This SA car wash went full CSI
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Taxi Autopsy: This SA car wash went full CSI

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast / Skyye Ndlovu

Yoh! This isn’t a car wash, it’s a whole car un-build

Taxi autopsy
MDNNews / Screenshot / X

South Africa really is something else. One day it’s juicy celebrity drama, the next it’s another corruption scandal.

Then out of nowhere, an innovation that makes complete sense… but also absolutely no sense at all.

Case in point: the latest car wash that decided to redefine the word thorough.

ALSO READ: This KZN car wash took “full service” to a whole new gear!

Remember those guys in KZN who washed a Polo propped up on crates? Cute. Child’s play.

This time? A whole taxi went in for the VVVIP treatment. When we say VVVIP, we mean it.

The crew didn’t just wash the taxi, they practically disassembled it. Seats? Out. Floor covers? Gone. Interior door panels? Off. Front tyres? Removed.

At one point, it even looked like a few engine parts had joined the “deep clean” mission.

One guy was lying underneath the taxi like a kasi mechanic, scrubbing away at the undercarriage. That’s not a car wash, that’s an autopsy.

Obviously, there’s video proof, because if you didn’t see it with your own eyes, you’d think we were making it up.

Now look, we get it. Nobody wants to ride in a dusty, grease-stained taxi. Passengers deserve a spotless trip.

This though? This is next-level madness. Imagine how long that wash took. They probably spent the first two hours just stripping the poor thing apart.

South Africa, never change.

East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner
East Coast Breakfast new podcast banner / ECR Images

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

1.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.

2.     Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).

3.     Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet

4.     Switch to the audio bouquet on your OpenView decoder and browse to channel 606.

5.     Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Follow us on social media: 

· Facebook

· Twitter

· Instagram

· TikTok

· WhatsApp Channel

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Taxi Viral X

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.