Taxi Autopsy: This SA car wash went full CSI

South Africa really is something else. One day it’s juicy celebrity drama, the next it’s another corruption scandal. Then out of nowhere, an innovation that makes complete sense… but also absolutely no sense at all. Case in point: the latest car wash that decided to redefine the word thorough.

Remember those guys in KZN who washed a Polo propped up on crates? Cute. Child’s play. This time? A whole taxi went in for the VVVIP treatment. When we say VVVIP, we mean it. The crew didn’t just wash the taxi, they practically disassembled it. Seats? Out. Floor covers? Gone. Interior door panels? Off. Front tyres? Removed. At one point, it even looked like a few engine parts had joined the “deep clean” mission. One guy was lying underneath the taxi like a kasi mechanic, scrubbing away at the undercarriage. That’s not a car wash, that’s an autopsy. Obviously, there’s video proof, because if you didn’t see it with your own eyes, you’d think we were making it up.

South African car washes are taking it to the next level. pic.twitter.com/Qyc4QPXUQi — MDN NEWS (@MDNnewss) August 25, 2025

Now look, we get it. Nobody wants to ride in a dusty, grease-stained taxi. Passengers deserve a spotless trip. This though? This is next-level madness. Imagine how long that wash took. They probably spent the first two hours just stripping the poor thing apart. South Africa, never change.